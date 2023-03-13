Western Kentucky’s Paige Briggs (1) spikes the ball as North Texas’ Brielle Worley (6) reaches to block in the Tops’ 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-19) win over North Texas in the Conference USA semifinal match at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. WKU will look to win its fourth straight C-USA tournament title in the championship game against the winner of Rice and UTEP at 1 p.m. on Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky rising fifth-year senior Paige Briggs has been invited to train with USA Volleyball in Anaheim, Calif., for a week under the guidance of USAV head coach Karch Kiraly.
"We are thrilled at the opportunity to work with this group of student-athletes for 2023 Spring Training Camp," Kiraly said in a news release. "With the LA 2028 Olympic Games less than six years away, who knows? Some women from this group could be repping USA Volleyball!"
Briggs will be among 17 of the nation's best collegiate volleyball players and one of five outside hitters invited to Spring Training Camp, while also the first Hilltopper to be invited to the camp.
The Ortonville, Mich., native was a six-rotation player in 2022 who picked up C-USA First Team All-Conference and Tournament team nods and VolleyballMag.com All-American Honorable Mention status. She was also named AVCA All-Region and All-American Honorable Mention in her fourth campaign on The Hill was striking for a.324 hitting clip at the net.