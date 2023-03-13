Strong net play sends WKU to C-USA title game
Western Kentucky’s Paige Briggs (1) spikes the ball as North Texas’ Brielle Worley (6) reaches to block in the Tops’ 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-19) win over North Texas in the Conference USA semifinal match at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. WKU will look to win its fourth straight C-USA tournament title in the championship game against the winner of Rice and UTEP at 1 p.m. on Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

Western Kentucky rising fifth-year senior Paige Briggs has been invited to train with USA Volleyball in Anaheim, Calif., for a week under the guidance of USAV head coach Karch Kiraly.

