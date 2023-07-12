Western Kentucky pitcher Cam Tullar (27) pitches to University of Kentucky’s Nolan McCarthy (19) in the Tops’ 10-8 loss to the Wildcats at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky pitcher Cam Tullar (27) pitches to University of Kentucky’s Grant Smith (12) in the Tops’ 10-8 loss to the Wildcats at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky pitcher Cam Tullar (27) pitches to University of Kentucky’s Nolan McCarthy (19) in the Tops’ 10-8 loss to the Wildcats at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky pitcher Cam Tullar (27) pitches to University of Kentucky’s Grant Smith (12) in the Tops’ 10-8 loss to the Wildcats at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky left-handed pitcher Cam Tullar signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Angels following the 2023 MLB Draft on Tuesday.
Tullar joins CJ Weins in Major League Baseball after he was drafted in the sixth round by the Boston Red Sox on Monday.
In his lone season at WKU, Tullar pitched 33 1/3 innings over 18 appearances and finished 2-1 with a 3.78 ERA. He struck out 49 batters against just 14 walks and allowed opponents to hit just .234 against him.
Prior to coming to WKU, Tullar spent two seasons at Mississippi State and two seasons at Wabash Valley Community College. At Mississippi State, Tullar appeared in 45 games, recording 57 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.