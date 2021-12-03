SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- For the second time this season, Western Kentucky was unable to complete a comeback against UTSA.
The Hilltoppers fell behind by 29 points in the second half of the Conference USA championship game Friday and had a shot at tying the game in the final minute, but the late rally came up short and the Roadrunners held on for a 49-41 victory at the Alamodome for their first league title.
"Very proud of our football team," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "They fought hard, they battled hard. Obviously we had a lot of mistakes and things that ended up costing us the game, but just love those guys to death in that locker room right now and how much they put on the line to try to go win a game."
After a 52-46 UTSA (12-1) victory in the regular-season shootout in Bowling Green that saw the Hilltoppers (8-5) fall just short of completing a comeback, Friday's championship game featured just as much offense and also came down to the wire.
The championship featured a combined 90 points and 1,124 yards of offense -- 568 from WKU and 556 from UTSA. The Hilltoppers got the ball back at their own 22-yard line trailing by eight points with 1:05 remaining and made it to the UTSA 47, where Bailey Zappe's first attempt at the end zone was tipped and fell incomplete as time expired and the final horn went off.
As the Roadrunners began celebrating, the officials sent them back to the sideline as the play went to review and there was determined to be a final second left. Zappe's last-second heave was picked off by Jahmal Sam to close out the 49-41 UTSA victory, giving the program the title in its first trip to the C-USA championship game in front of 41,148 fans at the Alamodome.
"It's corny, but your dreams should always be so large that your prayer life has to match it, so when your dreams come true, no human can get credit for it," UTSA coach Jeff Traylor said. "This is special."
It was a tough ending for a WKU team that battled back from a 42-13 deficit. Zappe finished with 577 yards and four touchdowns on 36-of-59 passing with two interceptions, passing Brandon Doughty's single-season program record of 5,055 yards passing early in the game. Jerreth Sterns had 179 yards and two scores on 10 receptions and Mitchell Tinsley had 173 yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions.
The Hilltoppers were held to minus-9 yards rushing -- including two snaps over Zappe's head that totaled a loss of 35 yards -- after rushing for 147 yards in the regular-season meeting with the Roadrunners.
UTSA running back Sincere McCormick finished with 204 yards and three touchdowns on 36 rushing attempts and added three receptions for 35 yards on his way to MVP honors. Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris had 218 yards and two touchdowns on 19-of-28 passing and 81 yards and a score on 11 rushing attempts.
"Coming into the game, I already knew what I had to do -- trust my training, trust my rules -- the stuff I had been doing all year long," McCormick said. "It don't matter -- I told coach I'd die for this team before we lose."
WKU struggled to stop UTSA in the first half, allowing touchdowns on its first four possessions to take a 28-13 lead into halftime. McCormick had 144 yards and two touchdowns on 17 attempts to lead the charge.
The Hilltoppers opened the game with flare, scoring on a 60-yard pass from Zappe to Tinsley to take a 7-0 lead less than a minute in -- but it was the only time WKU could find the end zone through two quarters despite it racking up 289 yards, including 303 yards on 16-of-25 passing from Zappe.
UTSA answered with a 24-yard run from Harris to even the score, before a 33-yard field goal put the Hilltoppers back in front 10-7.
McCormick scored his first touchdown on the ensuing drive, punching it in from 2 yards out after keeping the possession alive by muscling his way for a first down on fourth-and-1 from the WKU 22. The touchdown gave UTSA a 14-10 lead and it didn't look back for the remainder.
A 19-yard pass from Zappe to fellow Houston Baptist transfer Ben Ratzlaff got WKU to the UTSA 1, but it was followed by a run from the quarterback that went for a loss of 3 yards and a snap over his head that backed the Hilltoppers up to the 16. From there, the Hilltoppers had to settle for a 34-yard kick from Brayden Narveson to get back within one on the first play of the second quarter.
UTSA scored twice from there to extend its lead by the break. Brenden Brady had a 6-yard rushing touchdown and after Narveson missed a 53-yard field goal attempt wide left, McCormick found the end zone from 65 yards out on the next play to make it 28-13 with 9:10 left in the half.
Each team was forced to punt on its next drive, and Narveson missed a second attempt -- this time wide right -- to keep it a 15-point game heading into the break.
"They're just a really good football team, well-coached football team," Helton said. "They've got big, physical offensive linemen up front. Running back -- that's why he's one of the better backs in the country. I thought their quarterback played extremely well, took care of the football. Receivers made big plays when they needed to make them. It was two good football teams playing, and for the most part they played a pretty clean and that's why they won the game."
WKU had a bad first half, but an even worse start to the second half. The Hilltoppers got a defensive stop out of the break, but Sterns muffed the punt, giving the Roadrunners back the ball for a 14-yard touchdown pass from Harris to Zakhari Franklin.
Zappe was picked off by Antonio Parks two plays later, and McCormick scored on a 17-yard run the following play to make it a 42-13 UTSA lead less than five minutes into the second half.
WKU -- which came back from a two-touchdown deficit the previous week at Marshall to claim the East Division title -- responded with three unanswered touchdowns to make it a one-possession game -- Zappe hit Tinsley for a 12-yard score and Sterns for a 13-yard score, before a 1-yard touchdown run from Kye Robichaux made it 42-34 with 11:01 to play.
"It's been all year, man. We've been down in a whole lot of games," WKU safety Antwon Kincade said. "We just find a way to come back. From spring ball, we was always competitive in practice, but we've got a locker room where we're brothers and it's a family, so it all came down to just coming together like we had been doing all year. It wasn't the first time we've ever been down, man. We know we're very resilient."
Needing to create some separation and end WKU's run, UTSA responded.
Two plays after converting on fourth-and-3 from its own 49 with a 10-yard pass from Harris to Franklin to keep the possession alive, Harris threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to De'Corian Clark to make it 49-34 with 6:18 to play.
"I wasn't giving it back to (Zappe). I had seen enough of him. If we were going to lose, I was going to let (Harris) and (McCormick) lose. I wasn't going to watch (Zappe) anymore," Traylor said. "I told them before the game, 'Man, I've got a 10-year contract. They can't pay me off tonight, so we're going to win. Y'all hold on.' "
WKU again found the end zone with a 34-yard pass from Zappe to Sterns to make it 49-41 with 3:58 to play, and the Hilltoppers came up with a stop before its potential game-tying drive came up short.
The loss snapped WKU's seven-game winning streak -- its last loss before that was the one to the Roadrunners -- and was a bounce-back victory for UTSA after falling at North Texas last week to end an unbeaten season.
Both teams will now wait to learn where they will play in bowl games, which should be determined by the end of the weekend.