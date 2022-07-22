Sports_wkufb110121-16.jpg
Western Kentucky offensive lineman Rusty Staats (53) lifts wide receiver Daewood Davis (18) beside graduate wide receiver Ben Ratzlaff on Saturday after Davis scored a touchdown in the Hilltoppers’ 45-13 win over Charlotte at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

 Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com

Western Kentucky center Rusty Staats has earned a place on the Rimington Trophy Watch List.

