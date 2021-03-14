Western Kentucky used strong pitching to take both games in its seven-inning baseball doubleheader against Bowling Green on Saturday afternoon at Nick Denes Field.
In 14 innings, the Hilltopper pitching staff allowed just two total runs (one earned) while striking out 14 batters as WKU won the opener 4-1 before closing out the day with a 3-1 victory in the nightcap.
"Dominating performance by Sean (Bergeron) today," WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. "And if you look at game two, I thought Aristotle (Peter) did an outstanding job, and then it was huge for Mason (Vinyard) to come in and close things out.
"When you play 14 innings and you only use three pitchers all day, that speaks well for what those guys accomplished today."
Bergeron earned the starting nod in game one of Saturday's doubleheader, recording a complete-game victory after allowing just five hits and one run (unearned) while striking out six batters in seven innings. The complete game was the second of Bergeron's Hilltopper career, with his first coming in a nine-inning 11-2 victory against Purdue on March 7, 2020.
At the plate, the Hilltoppers recorded five hits, with Ray Zuberer III leading the way while hitting 2-for-4 to go along with two RBIs.
WKU got on the board first in the opener, with Kevin Lambert scoring from third on a wild pitch in the second inning.
The Hilltoppers extended their lead in the fourth frame, with Zuberer ripping a two-RBI double down the right-field line and Davis Sims using a sac fly to make it 4-0.
Bowling Green added its first run of the game in the sixth off an RBI single, but was shut out from there, leading to the 4-1 victory for WKU.
Peter recorded the start in game two, surrendering just four hits and one earned run while producing five strikeouts in five innings. Vinyard entered in the sixth to relieve Peter, picking up the win after allowing just one hit and striking out three batters in two innings of work.
Offensively, WKU racked up eight hits, with Zuberer again leading the team with a 2-for-2 performance at the plate to go along with one run and one RBI.
With the game scoreless through four frames in the nightcap, the Hilltoppers got on the board first in the bottom of the fifth, with Hunter Evans blasting an RBI single to center field to plate Ty Crittenberger.
The Falcons evened the game in the top of the sixth, using an RBI single to make it 1-all.
WKU answered back in the bottom of the frame, as a solo shot by Zuberer and RBI single by Lambert gave the Hilltoppers a 3-1 advantage they wouldn't relinquish.
The Hilltoppers will close out their series against the Falcons at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Nick Denes Field.