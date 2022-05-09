Western Kentucky earned a series win with a 5-3 victory over UAB on Sunday at Nick Denes Field.
The Hilltoppers (16-30 overall, 7-17 Conference USA) used strong pitching and a four-run third inning to capture their second win of the weekend against the Blazers.
"It was a great win for the Tops," WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. "We had a good crowd and some nice weather, so it was great to go out and get a series win. I'm really proud of how our guys competed today."
Sean Bergeron, who earned the starting nod for WKU, surrendered three runs while not allowing a walk and striking out eight in seven innings. Mason Vinyard closed things out from there, picking up his team-high eighth save of the season after recording three strikeouts in two hitless frames.
At the plate, the Hilltoppers racked up nine hits and five walks, with three players producing multi-hit performances. Ty Crittenberger led the way, going 2-for-3 with two walks, while Justin Carlin and Matthew Meyer each hit 2-for-4.
WKU opened the scoring in the third inning, recording four runs in the frame. Crittenberger started things, scoring from third on a double steal with Meyer, before an RBI double by Ty Batusich made it 2-0. Batusich scored later in the inning off a UAB error, followed by a sacrifice fly by Aidan Gilroy to cap off the frame.
The Blazers answered in the top of the fourth, scoring three runs on an RBI double and two-RBI single to pull within 4-3.
Both teams went scoreless through the next three innings before an RBI single by Meyer in the eighth gave the Hilltoppers a 5-3 advantage.
The Hilltoppers will head to Clarksville, Tenn., for a matchup with Austin Peay at 6 p.m. Tuesday.