CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Western Kentucky entered Saturday’s game at Jerry Richardson Stadium against Charlotte with a goal to clean up mistakes on offense after disappointing performances in recent weeks.
The Hilltoppers eliminated some of those “self-inflicted wounds” and showed their potential to score points in bunches with its 59-7 victory over the 49ers.
“That was what I was most happy about, was not shooting ourselves in the foot, killing drives,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said after Saturday’s win. “I’m really proud of our offensive line, gave protection for most of the day and very disciplined football by them. I thought our team just played good, all-around clean football. We focused on us. It was not about the other team. It was all about us and us playing the brand of football that we want to play.”
WKU (6-4 overall, 4-2 Conference USA) was limited to just 13 points in a blowout homecoming loss to North Texas the week before, and the defeat marked the fourth time in a five-game stretch the Hilltoppers had been held under 30 points after a streak of 18-straight games hitting the mark.
The Hilltoppers had moved the ball well, picking up 466 yards against the Mean Green and averaging 436.5 yards in the four games before, despite their struggles to find the end zone.
Helton said Monday “really it just came down to having some costly penalties” against North Texas. WKU entered the week as the most penalized team in Conference USA this season with 69 penalties for 638 yards – an average of 70.9 per game. The 638 total yards were 88 more than the next closest team and its average was nearly 10 more than the second-most penalized team, UTEP. Of the 131 FBS teams, WKU was tied for 123rd with Alabama for fewest penalties, while its 638 penalty yards were the third-most nationally, behind Houston’s 649 and Eastern Michigan’s 659 – its average penalty yards were 14th-most nationally.
Against Charlotte on Saturday, WKU was penalized just once for 5 yards, and that was a call on the defense.
WKU put up 594 yards in the win, including 461 passing, and scored on eight of its 11 possessions in the game. Austin Reed threw for 409 yards and six touchdowns on 23-of-38 passing, and Darius Ocean came in and threw for 52 yards and a score on 2-of-3 passing. All seven touchdown receptions went to a different player.
“We were just locked in. I feel like crowd noise wasn’t a problem – it’s just such an open stadium – they actually had a very good crowd, though. It’s just such an open stadium that crowd noise isn’t really a problem. We were kind of dialed in when it came to that,” Reed said after the win. "Guys did their jobs, didn’t hold long, offensive line played amazing, so there wasn’t any of that.
“Just guys played really well. It was really awesome. It was really cool to just see us play the way we did and to go out here and play the way we did, which is so fun. It was loose. Guys weren’t having penalties because guys were just loose and having fun. It was great. The lord blessed us with an awesome day with awesome weather and just the opportunity to go out there and do what we love to do.”
The Hilltoppers did it the way they wanted to play, too – with a big-play offense.
WKU had 10 plays that went for 20-or-more yards in the win, and half of those went for at least 37 yards. Two of its three first-quarter touchdowns went for 46 yards and 64 yards – including a pass to Jaylen Hall that came on the second play of the game for the team’s quickest touchdown this season.
The Hilltoppers averaged 10.4 yards per play in its 57 total plays, while holding Charlotte to 4.7 yards per play over 81 plays – the 49ers had the ball nearly twice as long as the Hilltoppers, having possession for 39:34 compared to WKU’s 20:26.
“(The key was) just having fun, playing the style of football that we want to play, executing plays and just making plays, man,” said tight end Joshua Simon, who had a 17-yard touchdown reception in the first half to break Tyler Higbee’s record for most touchdown receptions by a tight end in program history. “That’s what we like to do. Go fast and have fun.”
WKU did leave some plays on the field, however. While cleaning up the penalties, there were some drops, and the Hilltoppers had a couple of drives stall out in Charlotte territory in the second half – the game was well in hand at that point, though. One came when the Tops reached the Charlotte 2-yard line before turning the ball over on downs, and the other came on its second possession of the second half when WKU drove from its own 17 to the 49ers’ 34 before turning the ball over on downs.
The Hilltoppers are next scheduled to face Rice in a 1 p.m. CT game next Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium – the final home game scheduled for WKU this season – before hitting the road for games at Auburn on Nov. 19 and FAU on Nov. 26.
“Down the stretch, we all need to be playing at this high level. We played at a high level today and that’s what it’s going to take in every game,” Helton said. “Next week will not be easy by any means. They’ll have their jaw set. They’re just as good as us, Rice is. They’ve got good schemes and we need to go out there and be hitting on all cylinders.”