Western Kentucky's baseball team clinched a series victory over Wright State with a 7-2 win Saturday afternoon at Nick Denes Field.
The Hilltoppers moved to 5-1 on the season after taking the first two games of the series against the Raiders, while Wright State drops to 1-5 on the year.
WKU used four runs in the second inning and three runs in the eighth frame, flanked by consistent pitching throughout, to earn the win over the Raiders.
Sean Bergeron earned the start in his second appearance of the season, picking up his first win as a Hilltopper after allowing six hits and one run while striking out three in six innings.
Collin Lollar entered the game in the seventh inning to relieve Bergeron, recording a hold while fanning four batters in 1 2/3 innings of hitless ball.
Hunter Crosby then entered the game to close things out, earning his first career save after surrendering just two hits and one run (unearned) while striking out three in 1 1/3 innings.
“I thought Sean (Bergeron) got stronger as the game went on,” WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. “In the first inning they scored a run, but as the game went on I thought that Sean got stronger and filled the strike zone up and did an outstanding job. He went six innings – the first guy this year to go six innings. It was really just an outstanding job by all three of our pitchers today.”
The Hilltoppers again found a balanced attack offensively, with seven different batters combining for nine hits on the day.
Matt Phipps led the way with a 2-for-4 showing to go along with three RBIs and one run, while also throwing out a Raider runner on a steal attempt, his third of the season.
“As a catcher – whether you’re a freshman, sophomore, junior or senior – you’re kind of looked at as the quarterback on the field where you’re kind of directing traffic and letting everyone know how many outs there are,” Phipps said in a news release. “Being a senior, and being a catcher, I feel it’s important for me to have a leadership role on this team.”
Wright State opened the scoring in the first frame, using an RBI single to center field to take an early 1-0 lead.
WKU stormed ahead in the second, scoring four runs to gain an advantage it would never relinquish.
Phipps started things off for the Hilltoppers, scoring Davis Sims from third on a groundout to the first baseman. Eric Riffe later used a sac fly to center field to plate Jackson Swiney. Matthew Meyer then used an RBI single to send home Kevin Lambert, before scoring himself following an RBI single through the right side of the infield by Jack Wilson.
In the eighth, Phipps blasted a two-RBI double to left center to score Ray Zuberer III and Justin Carlin. An RBI single later in the inning by Riffe scored Phipps to give the Hilltoppers a 7-1 lead.
The Raiders added their second run of the game in the ninth inning, but were unable to put together enough offense to make a comeback.
The Hilltoppers will close out their series against Wright State at 1 p.m. Sunday at Nick Denes Field.
