It's to be a Texas two-step for Western Kentucky to close out the regular season before next week's Conference USA men's basketball tournament in — where else? — Texas.
Before the Tops can turn their attention to Frisco, Texas, and putting together a final push for the tournament title — and the NCAA tournament automatic bid that goes with it — they must first finish up a bit of business in the Lonestar State starting with Thursday night's rematch against UTEP at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.
The Tops then wrap up the regular season Saturday night against North Texas — currently second in the C-USA standings — in Denton, Texas.
First up, though, is UTEP (13-16 overall, 6-12 C-USA). The Miners enter Thursday's 8 p.m. matchup 10th in the 11-team C-USA, while WKU (15-14, 7-11) is tied for seventh with FIU after Saturday's 72-60 home loss to UAB.
In that game, the Blazers' zone defense — particularly a 1-3-1 they deployed for much of the second half — frustrated WKU and helped hold leading scorer Dayvion McKnight to just four points (he averages 16.7 points per game).
"If you could throw it to the block and score a little bit, that would help," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said after Saturday's loss to UAB. "That's not who we are, that's not the way we're made up. You know, throw it in there and get some easy baskets — that's just not our strength. We have to be able to drive it. We have to be able to make 3s or get (Jamarion Sharp) in lobs. That's what we do best."
When the Tops last saw the Miners on Feb 4 at Diddle, a huge second-half surge helped WKU regroup from a sluggish start that allowed UTEP to lead virtually the entire first half. WKU turned the tables with a 16-3 run that flipped a four-point deficit into a nine-point lead with 12:26 to go, then held on from there for a 74-69 win. It was the second of three straight wins for WKU.
Redshirt junior guard/forward Dontaie Allen delivered one of his best performances against the Miners, scoring a game-high 25 points, including a 5-for-8 effort from 3-point range, and added seven rebounds in the win.
UTEP remains one of C-USA's better defensive teams. The Miners rank fifth in scoring defense (68.3 ppg) and UTEP's Shamar Givance and Calvin Solomon rank third and fourth in steals with each averaging two per game.
The Miners are a good prep for North Texas (23-6, 14-4), an even tougher assignment as C-USA's top defensive team. The Tops lost their first meeting against the Mean Green 70-66 on Jan. 5 at Diddle.
Tae Hardy leads UTEP with 12.8 points per game, with Givance checking in next with 10.6 ppg.
Thursday's game is scheduled to stream on ESPN+, while Saturday's 2 p.m. game in Denton will air on Stadium.
