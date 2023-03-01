Rugged Blazers put clamps on Tops for 72-60 win
Buy Now

Western Kentucky junior guard Dayvion McKnight (20) pushes past UAB senior guard Tavin Lovan (3) to shoot a layup in the Tops’ 72-60 loss to the Blazers at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)

It's to be a Texas two-step for Western Kentucky to close out the regular season before next week's Conference USA men's basketball tournament in — where else? — Texas.

– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags