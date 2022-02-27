The Western Kentucky baseball team closed its series against Central Michigan with a win.
After dropping the first three games of the weekend against the Chippewas, the Hilltoppers came away with a 14-7 victory Sunday at Nick Denes Field.
Devyn Terbrak picked up the win for WKU (3-4), allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks. He struck out six in seven innings of action. Dalton Mesaris recorded the final six outs on the mound for the Hilltoppers, allowing two hits with two strikeouts in two innings.
Tristin Garcia led WKU at the plate in the victory, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and five runs batted in. Ty Batusich had a three-RBI day, going 2-for-3 with a home run. Andrew Delaney doubled and homered as part of his two-RBI day for the Hilltoppers, who plated four runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back.
Ben Vitas took the loss on the mound for Central Michigan (3-4), lasting just 1.1 innings. He allowed six runs on six hits and a walk with one strikeout. Six Chippewas pitched in relief during the defeat. Danny Wuestenfeld, Robby Morgan and Aidan Shepardson each posted multi-RBI days at the plate.
Central Michigan will be off until Saturday, when it faces UMass-Lowell and Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WKU is next scheduled to play at Kentucky on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. CT.