Western Kentucky redshirt freshman defensive back Travis Collier (left) defends a pass intended for resdshirt sophomore wide receiver Dalvin Smith in the offense versus defense Annual Spring Game at Houchens Stadium Saturday April 23 in Bowling Green.
A pair of Western Kentucky football players have entered the NCAA transfer portal, WKU confirmed Thursday.
Travis Collier, a redshirt sophomore defensive back from Atlanta, and Kendall Abdur-Rahman, a redshirt junior wide receiver from Edwardsville, Ill., entered the transfer portal on Thursday.
Collier announced his decision to enter the portal on his Twitter account Thursday.
“I want to thank Coach Helton and the WKU Football (staff) for giving me the opportunity to play,” Collier wrote. “I am now in the portal with 3 years of eligibility.”
Collier spent three seasons at WKU after signing out of Douglas County High School, appearing in four games as a freshman in 2020 before sitting out the 2021 season as a redshirt. This past season, Collier played in five games, mostly on special teams, and recorded one tackle.
Abdur-Rahman played two seasons at WKU after spending two years at Notre Dame, where he appeared in one game. Abdur-Rahman played in one game for the Hilltoppers in 2021 and logged time in 10 games this past season on special teams.
Earlier during the spring practice session that concluded with Saturday’s annual spring game, Western Kentucky reserve offensive lineman David Ndukwe announced he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Ndukwe, a 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle, just completed his third season at WKU in 2022. A three-year member of the program, the Decatur, Ga., native appeared in one game for the Hilltoppers this past season.
Ndukwe played in six games in 2021 and seven games in 2020, mostly as a member of WKU’s special teams unit.{&end}