For the first time since 2013, the Western Kentucky softball team clinched a series win against a ranked opponent as the Hilltoppers beat Charlotte on the road 8-7 Sunday.
Katie Gardner delivered 10 strikeouts in her relief win and Brylee Hage connected for the first home run of her career to help lock down a weekend win over the Conference USA preseason favorites.
“We experienced some successes and trials today,” WKU head coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. “I am very proud of our fight. Twice we responded when we were behind and in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded, Katie was great. Brylee had a huge homer to get us to the tie – she had a great day at the plate as well as Randi (Drinnon).”
Hage turned in a 2-for-4 day at the plate with three RBIs thanks to a two-run double and her sixth-inning solo home run. Drinnon posted a 3-for-4 effort for the first three-hit game of her career.
Gardner posted double-digit strikeouts for the first time this season and second time in her career. She finished one shy of her career-best – 11 – in the relief outing from Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium in Charlotte after replacing Shelby Nunn.
The Hilltoppers climbed to 18-4 with the victory and 2-1 in C-USA play. Gardner improved to 4-2 on the season with the six-inning relief outing – her longest of the season. In 12.2 innings of relief work across three appearances this season, she’s racked up 15 strikeouts against just eight hits allowed.
WKU’s last series win over ranked team came in 2013 when the Tops did it at both No. 25 South Alabama and No. 15 Louisiana. Both were 2-1 series decisions.