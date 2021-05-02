Western Kentucky's seventh-inning comeback bid fell short Sunday as the Hilltoppers fell in the series finale at FIU 3-2 after taking the first three games against the Panthers.
The Hilltoppers moved to 23-12 overall and enter the final week of the regular season at 6-6 in Conference USA. FIU is now 13-24 and 5-11 in league play.
The Hilltoppers outhit the Panthers 8-6, with a pair of hits from both Paige Carter and Jordan Ridge while six different Tops registered hits in the loss.
WKU’s first four batters of the game reached as Carter drew a walk, Jordan Ridge dropped a bunt single, Kennedy Sullivan connected for an RBI single and Kendall Smith was hit by a pitch. The quick start was enough to chase FIU starting pitcher Cassidy Crump before she’d recorded an out.
FIU evened things up in the bottom of the second, taking advantage of a leadoff walk of Venessa Gallegos followed by an RBI single from Tori Jones.
The Panthers added two more runs in the bottom of the third by taking advantage of WKU mishaps to take a 3-1 lead. Gallegos drove both runners in with a single to right.
With T.J. Webster on first in the top of the seventh, Carter sent a double through the gap in left center to score Webster and make the score 3-2.
Katie Gardner drew the start in the circle for WKU and worked 3 2/3 innings before being relieved. Gardner allowed six hits and three runs while striking out five and walking one batter. Shelby Nunn finished the game and allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two.
WKU is scheduled to close the regular season with a four-game series against Florida Atlantic in Bowling Green. The series is slated to start at 5 p.m. Friday.