Western Kentucky's rally fell short in a 10-8 to Evansville on Tuesday night at German American Bank Field in Evansville, Ind.
The Hilltoppers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning off a throwing error from the Aces defense and an RBI single from Eli Watson.
Evansville (21-15) responded with five runs in the bottom of the frame to take a 5-2 lead.
The Purple Aces extended the lead in the bottom of the third with two more runs to make the score 7-2.
A two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth added to the Evansville lead, putting the score at 9-2.
An RBI single from the Aces made it 10-2 in the bottom of the sixth.
WKU (19-19) struck for three runs in the top of the seventh with a couple of RBI singles from Aidan Gilroy and Drew Reckart to cut the deficit to 10-5.
The Tops scored three more in the top of the eighth with a two-run triple from Brett Blomquist and a sacrifice fly from Gilroy to cut the Evansville lead to two, but the offense could not rally in the ninth.
WKU utilized 10 arms in the contest, with nine coming out of the bullpen. Left-hander Cal Higgins got the starting nod for the second straight midweek matchup and notched a perfect outing in his only inning on the mound. Only four of the 10 Hilltopper pitchers held scoreless outings, with the other six surrendering 10 runs on 10 hits and four walks.
Offensively, two Hilltoppers recorded multi-hit efforts in Reckart and Andrew Delaney. Reckart found his rhythm after going 0-for-13 in his last four games combined with a 2-for-4 day and two RBIs at the plate. Gilroy and Blomquist were responsible for half of the offensive production for WKU with four RBIs combined off an RBI single and a sacrifice fly from Gilroy, and a two-RBI triple from Blomquist.
The Hilltoppers will host a three-game weekend series against Conference USA opponent Florida Atlantic beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at Nick Denes Field.