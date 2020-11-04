Western Kentucky's offense, while not necessarily seeing the results on the scoreboard, has been committed to getting the running backs going and has been moving the ball more with those players the past two weeks.
With a Florida Atlantic team with the second-best rushing defense in Conference USA up next, it'll be even more important to continue improving.
"We've got a four-game stretch coming up here, conference games. We've got a tough one coming up with FAU," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said after Saturday's loss to BYU. " ... We're going to have to have a strong run game again to go out there and to beat them."
The Hilltoppers struggled to get the running backs going through the first five games, in part because of the addition of dual-threat quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome to the offense in the offseason. But still, with Gaej Walker, who rushed for more than 1,200 yard last season, as well as four starters on the offensive line back, the start of the season was slow.
Walker had just 111 yards and a touchdown on 37 attempts after a 37-14 loss at UAB that dropped the Hilltoppers to 1-4. Jakairi Moses was the second-leading running back with 107 yards on 18 attempts, after missing most of the last two seasons with ACL tears. Pigrome was the team's leading rusher to that point with 225 yards on 54 attempts.
In the past two games, the emphasis has been on getting the running backs going, however.
"We've been more committed to the run," Helton said Saturday. "I wanted to be able to get them going – our running backs – so we've been more committed to that than running the quarterback. Our offensive line has really taken a lot of pride in that area and trying to be good at the run game. It's just those combinations."
In WKU's 13-10 win over Chattanooga on Oct. 24, Walker was just 23 yards from matching his total from the team's first five games. He rushed for 88 yards on 17 carries, and Moses had 39 yards on five attempts.
Walker again had 17 carries in Saturday's 41-10 loss at BYU, and recorded 75 yards on those carries. Moses had 37 yards on eight carries.
"Basically the coaches are telling us to bring that energy to the offense, the running backs are going to bring that energy and everybody's going to feed off of us," Moses said Wednesday. "As a running back group, we'd just like to bring that energy every game and just push our teammates to do better every game."
Pigrome, who had been battling turf toe, didn't start the team's game at UAB or the game against the Mocs, but entered the latter late in the third with Kevaris Thomas battling a hip pointer. He had just four rushing attempts for 2 yards, and had just one actual rushing attempt – he was sacked once in the first quarter – during the loss at BYU, which went for 23 yards on fourth-and-6 and got WKU to the BYU 1.
With the Hilltoppers commitment to getting the running backs going, as well as injuries piling up on the offensive side of the ball, Pigrome has been rushing less in recent weeks. Helton said he still wants to run him "here and there, just to keep the defense on their toes a little bit," but wants to feed the backs and let Pigrome manage the offense.
His running ability will still allow him to take off when plays break down, however.
"With a guy like Piggy, he's going to create some of his own hits with his scrambling and stuff, so you want to try not to run him a ton because he's going to create some of his own stuff, but at the end of the day we've got to try to do what it takes to win the football game and if that means running the quarterback, then that's what we have to do," WKU offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis said Wednesday.
WKU went from 108 yards rushing per game through five games, to 122 against Chattanooga and 156 against BYU. The Hilltoppers are still 81st of 103 FBS teams in rushing offense, but the team feels like it's improving in that regard, while still needing to finish drives better – WKU's scoring offense is 95th nationally at 16.6 points per game.
"The mentality – I like where we're ramping up to. I feel like a lot of guys in the O-line are pissed, they want to move the ball," WKU offensive lineman Mason Brooks said after the BYU game. " ... As far as that goes, I feel like the mindset continues to develop and I'm excited for FAU."
The Owls present a challenge, and WKU's coaches credit that to FAU defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt. FAU has the second-best scoring defense (13.3 points allowed per game) and rushing defense (106.7 yards rushing per game) in C-USA.
"They're an odd front and they bring pressure and slant and they have a lot of quick-twitch guys," Helton said. "They're not a big defense, but they just have a lot of speed and athleticism, so when your offensive line is trying to make blocks, they're able to defeat blocks because of how they're able to use their athleticism."
The Owls rank 18th nationally in rushing defense, 22nd in total defense and eighth in scoring defense.
FAU didn't play its first game until Oct. 3 but allowed just 82 yards rushing in a 21-17 victory over Charlotte. It allowed 134 in a 20-9 loss to nationally ranked Marshall on Oct. 24, with 101 coming from defending C-USA MVP Brenden Knox, but came back Saturday and allowed just 104 in a 24-3 win over UTSA. FAU limited Sincere McCormick to just 54 yards on 16 carries. McCormick still leads the nation with 921 yards rushing.
"We're going to be aggressive, that's a big part of it, but we want to be smart while being aggressive, too, and I think that's the part that our guys are starting to understand now," FAU head coach Willie Taggart said Monday.
Saturday's kickoff in Boca Raton, Fla., is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
