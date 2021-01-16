After taking a six-week break for the holidays, the Western Kentucky track and field team got back to work at the Birmingham Crossplex. WKU wrapped up its first indoor meet of the season with 10 top-five finishes over seven different events at UAB’s Vulcan Invite on Saturday.
On the Hilltoppers’ side, four different male throwers finished in the top five of an event. Freshman Kaison Barton finished third in the shot put (15.37 meters) in his first ever collegiate meet. Sophomore John Elam finished just behind him in fifth with a 14.75-meter throw. In the weight throw, junior Joel Dittoe placed fourth (16.29 m) while Brett Brannon finished fifth (16.14 m). The marks were PR’s for both Dittoe and Brannon.
“Brett (Brannon) threw really well and Kaison (Barton) did too,” WKU throws coach Brent Chumbley said in a news release. “He had a top-three finish in his first ever collegiate meet, so it was a good start for him. Overall, I was pleased with the throwers today and we’ll continue to make improvements as the season goes along.”
Pole vaulter Devon Montgomery tied his PR in indoor pole vault with a jump of 4.60-meters. The sophomore’s mark was good enough for a fourth-place finish. Grace Turner finished in fourth on the women’s side with a mark of 3.60 meters.
“In terms of pole vault, Devon (Montgomery) tied his PR so I’m excited about that, especially considering he hasn’t been able to practice on his longer poles in the facility we train in,” Chumbley said. “Grace (Turner) made significant improvements in the last year, and that showed in her performance today. She didn’t practice at all this week because she was sick, so this was a good opening for her.”
In the sprinting events, WKU also came away with numerous top-five finishes. Sophomore Alexis Williams finished fourth in both the 60 meters (7.60) and 200 meters (24.72). Despite Saturday being the first time she ran in the 60 meters for WKU and a slight trip on the bank in the 200, her times in both races currently lead Conference USA as seven women’s programs have competed in at least one meet.
“That 60 time would’ve put her in the top eight, top six in the conference last year,” sprints coach Tosha Ansley said in a news release. “I wish they would’ve run another race because I think she would’ve ran faster. As far as the 200 goes, it was okay. Her season best for us has been 21.4-something but she almost fell in the 200 today … so she just slowed down a little and finished the race.”
In the men’s 200, graduate senior Marlowe Mosley and senior Dartez Hamlin finished fourth (21.93) and fifth (21.94) respectively. Freshman Elliott Bryant also made his debut as a Hilltopper and finished 10th with a time of 22.29. It was also his first time running on a banked track.
“For the guys, it was pretty much a start, at least to get a base of where they are and then we can move on from there,” Ansley said. “Dartez (Hamlin) and Marlowe (Mosley) ran faster, but for Elliott (Bryant) to do what he did and handle the pressure well, I was pleased with him. This was a start for the guys.”
Junior Emerson Wells was just shy of personal bests in the mile (4:28.18) and 3,000 meters (8:55.25) as he finished 11th and 15th, respectively. On the women’s side, senior Savannah Heckman finished ninth in the 800 (2:25.58) and freshman Lucy Rutherford made her indoor track debut with a ninth-place finish in the mile (5:28.88).
WKU will be back at the Birmingham Crossplex in six days for the Samford Invite on Friday.
Men’s Results
Shot Put
3rd – Kaison Barton – 15.37m – second in C-USA as of 1/16
5th – John Elam – 14.75m
Weight Throw
4th – Joel Dittoe – 16.29m
5th – Brett Brannon – 16.14m
9th – John Elam – 14.28m
Pole Vault
4th – Devon Montgomery – 4.60m
60m
9th – Dartez Hamlin – 6.99
10th – Elliott Bryant – 7.00
13th – Marlowe Mosley – 7.02
200m
4th – Marlowe Mosley – 21.93
5th – Dartez Hamlin – 21.94
10th – Elliott Bryant – 22.29
14th – Jonathan Allen – 22.74
1 mile
11th – Emerson Wells – 4:28.18
16th – Will Perrone – 4:42.60
3000m
15th – Emerson Wells – 8:55.35
21st – William Perrone – 9:24.81
Women’s Results
Weight Throw
9th – Mary Claire Redden – 12.71m
14th – Rachel Flinchum – 10.15m
Pole Vault
4th – Grace Turner – 3.60m
10th – Nikki Ogorek – 3.15m
14th – Allison Ferguson – 3.15m
60m
4th – Alexis Williams – 7.60 – leading Conference USA as of 1/16
18th – Samyzia Sears – 7.98
31st – Audrey Griffin – 8.54
200m
4th – Alexis Williams – 24.72 – leading Conference USA as of 1/16
15th – Samyzia Sears – 26.44
800m
9th – Savannah Heckman – 2:25.58
13th – Maddy Hurt – 2:35.13
14th – Lucy Rutherford – 2:35.43
1 mile
9th – Lucy Rutherford – 5:28.88
18th – Maddy Hurt – 5:32.81
25th – Zoe Manning – 5:54.58
3000m
19th – Carley Maskos – 11:48.18
20th – Zoe Manning – 11:57.94
signifies collegiate PR
