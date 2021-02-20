The Western Kentucky softball team split second-day action from the Chattanooga Challenge by winning a shootout against Indiana State 15-7 and dropping a 5-4 decision to Kennesaw State.
The Hilltoppers connected for four home runs on the day – including a pair from Kennedy Sullivan – to bring their season total to six through four games.
"Overall, I felt our offense did a good job today," WKU coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. "We put up a lot of runs on the scoreboard. Unfortunately, not enough for game two but we gave ourselves a chance. We look forward to tweaking a few things as we play tomorrow and moving forward."
WKU 15, INS 9
WKU outlasted the Indiana State Sycamores as the teams combined for 24 runs and 25 hits. The Tops racked up 15 of those runs – the team’s most since Feb. 17, 2018, against Tennessee State.
The Hilltoppers scored runs in five of their seven trips to the plate, including a seven-run sixth inning that saw 12 Tops make a plate appearance.
Paige Carter, Taylor Sanders, Sullivan and Maddie Bowlds each recorded three-hit games for WKU. Sanders and Sullivan each tallied four RBIs. Carter finished 3 for 4 at the plate with a walk and four runs scored – tying the single-game record for runs scored in a single game by a Hilltopper.
Carter, Sanders and Sullivan each delivered a home run in the contest.
Shelby Nunn earned the win in the circle, pitching 2.2 innings in relief after Sullivan got the nod and worked the game’s first three frames. Katie Gardner also pitched 1.1 innings. The trio combined for 10 strikeouts.
KSU 5, WKU 4
WKU struck for four runs in the bottom of the fourth to break the scoreless tie against Kennesaw State. Sanders got the inning going with a one-out base hit before Sullivan recorded her second homer of the day for a 2-0 WKU lead. Smith followed up with a single before Brylee Hage reached on a sac bunt error. TJ Webster would reach on a throwing error that allowed Hage and Smith to score for the 4-0 advantage.
Kennesaw State got on the board in the top of the sixth with a solo home run from Brinaya Bailey before adding four more unanswered runs in the top of the seventh to take a 5-4 lead.
The Tops got the tying run 60 feet from home with just one out after Carter drew a hit by pitch to open the bottom of the seventh. Jordan Ridge pinch ran, moving to second on a passed ball and to third on a groundout by Taylor Davis.
Kelsey Aikey took the complete-game loss, moving to 1-1 on the season. The redshirt-senior struck out six against four walks.
