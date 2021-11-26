Western Kentucky put on a show for the 3,152 in attendance for Wednesday’s win over Alabama A&M in which Jamarion Sharp recorded just the third triple-double in program history.
Hilltopper head coach Rick Stansbury is hoping for a similar crowd and a similar result as his team is back in action Saturday at noon against UT Martin in the second game of a five-game homestand at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“Bring somebody with you. It’s Thanksgiving weekend. Bring your relatives with you,” Stansbury said after Wednesday’s win. “Plenty of tickets and I would think everybody that was here today left enjoying what they saw. Again, you don’t see a lot of triple-doubles. More than that, I think you saw great energy, great sharing of that basketball. We were pretty good in all those areas.
“We’ve got a much better UT Martin team coming in here. They’re a good basketball team, so we’ll have to be ready for a different kind of challenge.”
The Hilltoppers improved to 2-3 after three straight losses to Minnesota, South Carolina and Memphis, and will look to get back to .500 against the Skyhawks.
UT Martin comes in at 3-3 and with back-to-back wins over North Dakota and Carver College. The Skyhawks, under the direction of first-year coach Ryan Ridder, put up 103 points their last time out and had six players score in double figures in the win.
K.J. Simon leads UT Martin with 17.5 points per game, while K.K. Curry adds 16.3 and 7.2 rebounds per game. Bernie Andre scored 13 points against Carver in his first action of the season after an injury in the preseason. The Skyhawks – who did not return a single player from last season – are averaging 78.3 points and allowing an average of 71, while holding a plus-4.8 rebounding margin.
“Don’t know much about them except I know they’ve played some people really tight, some better teams. They’ll be well-coached,” Stansbury said following Wednesday’s win. “I know the coach there, they’ll be put together really well. They’ve got a guard leading them in scoring, but as far as details, I really don’t know. We’ll get on it a little bit tonight and be ready there tomorrow.”
Four Hilltoppers have averaged double-figure scoring so far this season. Point guard Dayvion McKnight leads the team with 15.8 points and seven rebounds per game, while Jairus Hamilton adds 15 points, Josh Anderson 10.6 and Camron Justice 10. WKU moved 7-foot-5 center Sharp into the starting lineup lineup for Wednesday’s game while Jaylen Butz was out with knee soreness, and Sharp finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks in the win.
Butz’s status for Saturday is not known.
“His knees were bothering him and said he wasn’t able to go, so he hasn’t practiced this week,” Stansbury said. “We’ll see moving forward where his knees are.”
WKU is 3-1 all-time against UT Martin.
The Hilltoppers will continue their homestand following Saturday’s game with matchups with Rhodes College on Tuesday, Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 4 and Buffalo on Dec. 8.{&end}