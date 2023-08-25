Malachi Corley never doubted this would happen.
Even as a lightly-recruited prospect out of Class A Campbellsville High School, Corley believed his time was coming – convincing a college coaching staff, that was the trick.
Despite gaudy numbers at Campbellsville – he scored 57 touchdowns in his four-year career, turned in a 1,000-yard rushing season as a junior and finished with 112 career receptions for 2,324 yards and 30 TDs – the offers weren’t exactly pouring in for Corley.
A few FCS offers, and then a nibble – after taking part in a camp at Western Kentucky going into his junior season, Corley got invited into the office of head coach Tyson Helton.
He smiles remembering that conversation – told that WKU was “dating him but not ready to get married” depending on how he progressed, Corley went to work in getting that formal proposal from WKU.
That he got it – the lone Division I offer for a wide receiver deemed a two-star prospect by the major recruiting websites – was never a question to Corley.
He knew – absolutely knew – his place was on a D1 roster.
Fast forward a few years, and now Corley’s place is more and more looking to be somewhere else soon – on an NFL roster. After a monster 2022 season that saw him lead the nation in yards after the catch and tally 101 receptions for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns, Corley has got plenty of eyes on him these days.
The preseason accolades are on to him now, too – Corley is on virtually every watch list for a national award open to receivers, he’s on the Conference USA preseason watch list and has been listed as a preseason All-American by some publications.
“It’s honestly a blessing, having the entire country know the body of work you’re putting in over the course of your career and over the last season,” Corley said. “Where at the end of the season, I felt like a lot of what I’d done had been swept under the rug and I wasn’t known as much. As the spring went on and as the summer’s gone on, I’m getting more and more notoriety and more people are hearing about me and knowing about me. So that’s truly special and a blessing to be on all these lists with a lot of top competitors and a lot of guys in Power Five conferences and things like that.”
Corley couldn’t have landed in a better spot for a wide receiver with a chip on his shoulder. After forcing his way onto the field as true freshman, including a start in the regular-season finale against Charlotte, Corley was ready to blossom the following season when new offensive coordinator Zach Kittley arrived with his high-octane offense from FCA Houston Baptist. Kittley brought along a star quarterback in Bailey Zappe and a standout slot receiver in Jerreth Sterns – two ideal teammates for an aspiring wideout.
That 2021 season, Corley emerged as a true weapon – and a lethal blocker – in the Tops’ offense. Playing again as a freshman after retaining a year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Corley finished third on the team with 73 catches for 691 yards and seven touchdowns.
Kittley and company were gone the following year – Zappe and Sterns to pursue pro careers, with Kittley moving on to Texas Tech – but new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle kept the Tops humming with a new quarterback at the helm. Austin Reed arrived from Division II West Florida just a year removed from winning a national championship and every bit as hungry as Corley to prove himself.
Corley and Reed proved a perfect partnership in 2022. With Corley hauling in a team-high 101 catches, Reed went from relative unknown to a Division I star in the span of one season. He led all passers with 4,733 yards and threw for 40 touchdowns.
“I think 99% of the time we’re on the same page,” Corley said of Reed. “Especially if it’s a hot break or something like that, knowing he’s got to get the ball out fast, I always try to give him the first option. I always say if I get off the ball fastest, I get the ball first. So definitely we’ve been on the same page, he reads my mind a lot of the time. But even in the pre-snaps, we look at each other and give that little look, and we know what’s about to happen to us and where that ball’s coming out or if it’s coming out extremely fast or whatever it may be.”
With a year together, Reed expects even more from this partnership in 2023.
“We’re very good on the inside,” Reed said. “We have a lot of guys. Obviously it starts with Malachi – in my opinion the best wide receiver in the country and I’ll stand by that statement. You can publicize it and I’ll be very happy to refute anybody coming against that statement. I think he’s the best receiver in the country.”
This season, the Tops have yet another new offensive coordinator with Drew Hollingshead coming in from Mississippi State. Hollingshead worked with legendary Air Raid innovator Mike Leach and saw WKU as a great spot to advance his career – with Reed and Corley being a major enticement.
“The attraction to the job was obviously those two and the year they put up last year,” Hollingshead said. “The first couple conversations I had with them was how far can it really go? A lot of potential with both of them, they’re both good players, they both practice hard. But where can they take the next step I think is the most important thing. They’re good practice players. They come out with some tenacity and want to get better.
“We’ve given them a list of checkpoints where we think they can improve their game. They’re trying to strive to hit those marks as much as they can. If those two are in sync, and they hang around each other a lot, if they continue to build with each other our offense is going to be good and our team’s going to be pretty good.”
The recognition is gratifying – not satisfying – for Corley. He wants to prove to others what he knew all along – he’s one of the best receivers in the country.
“All these accolades honestly just make me want to work a lot harder to prove people right about me,” Corley said. “Knowing where I come from and knowing my story and just the fact that I’m in this position, it just puts that chip on my shoulder so much heavier.
“Now that I know all the things I dreamt about accomplishing are actually reachable, it’s just made me want to turn that notch up a little bit more and really strive towards what I’m getting at.”{&end}