220423-sports-WKU football Spring Game_outbound 4.jpg
Western Kentucky redshirt senior Daewood Davis looks for room to run after a catch during the spring game April 23 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

 Joseph Barkoff for Bowling Green Daily News

Western Kentucky wide receiver Daewood Davis has been named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Thursday.

