Western Kentucky's baseball team dropped its series finale with Ohio, 6-4, Sunday afternoon at Nick Denes Field.
The loss snapped a seven-game win streak to start the season for the Hilltoppers, moving the squad to 7-1 on the season. Despite the loss, WKU claimed its second straight series win, taking three of four games against the Bobcats.
“Winning series, man, that is what it is about, but it is hard to win a four-game series,” WKU coach Marc Rardin said in a news release. “Just the emotion, the energy that goes into the long days in college baseball with batting practice, the doubleheader yesterday and the long nine innings today.
"They are a good program, they are a prideful program, so you know they are going to show up. They came out and punched us in the mouth. The reality of it is, in the first inning we had second and third with no outs and we do not score. That was just the start of the avalanche of lack of momentum at the plate, being able to get a two-out hit, and being able to score a guy from third. They were getting two-out hits, two-out RBI, they were sac flying and we were not, and it added up.”
Left-hander Devyn Terbrak earned the starting nod on the mound for WKU, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out five in four innings. The Hilltoppers utilized four relief pitchers from there, with the group combining to allow four hits and two runs while recording three strikeouts in six frames.
Offensively, WKU tallied eight hits and three walks, with three players producing multi-hit performances. Drew Reckart led the way with a 2-for-4 outing and an RBI, while Kirk Liebert went 2-for-5 to go along an RBI and a walk.
The Hilltoppers will host Bellarmine for its first midweek game of the season beginning at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Nick Denes Field.