MIAMI – It's been a rough start to Conference USA play for Western Kentucky this season.
The Hilltoppers suffered losses at Florida Atlantic and at Florida International in their trip south, are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and are two games below .500 in league play six games in.
Following the 86-83 loss to the Panthers at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center on Saturday in its most recent game in the skid, WKU was determined to right the ship.
"Right now we're got to stay together more than ever," WKU redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton said after the loss. "I wouldn't want to go to war with anybody else. I know these guys feel the same way. We've just got to come back and get to work."
It's the second three-game skid of the season for WKU, which also lost three in a row to Minnesota, South Carolina and Memphis as part of a nonconference schedule that also featured losses to Buffalo and at Kentucky.
After the first season under Rick Stansbury when WKU finished 15-17 and had two four-game losing streaks, the Hilltoppers had lost three in a row just once heading into this season – it came in the 2018-19 season, when WKU lost three of its first four C-USA games. The Hilltoppers still made the C-USA championship game that season – their second of three straight appearances in the final.
The Hilltoppers' conference slate this season started with a 74-73 loss at Louisiana Tech – the team's scheduled opener at Southern Miss was postponed until Feb. 7 due to COVID-19 issues in the Golden Eagles' program – and also featured a 65-60 loss to North Texas and a 78-69 loss at FAU, before the most recent loss at FIU. WKU also lost both games of the Florida swing in 2019-20 and was in a position to claim the C-USA regular-season title before falling short in overtime at North Texas.
WKU's two C-USA victories this season were against the Panthers at E.A. Diddle Arena on Jan. 8 and against Rice on Jan. 13.
While the results are a culmination of an entire 40-minute effort, the closing minutes are magnified, and WKU wants to be better in those situations.
"Just finishing out games, basically," WKU fifth-year senior guard Josh Anderson said after Saturday's loss. "We've got to go into practice, watch film, see what we could've did better and just play our next game."
In the most recent loss to the Panthers, WKU fell down 10-0 at the start and didn't take a lead until there was only 2:05 to play. Eric Lovett connected on a 3-pointer – one of FIU's 16 in the game – with 12.6 seconds left, and the Hilltoppers couldn't get a quality look at the end to try to tie.
"Just a lack of communication a little bit. I think we lost our guys, got mixed up a little bit," Frampton said. "It happens. It's basketball. They made the right read, great play and they were able to knock it down."
On Thursday at FAU Arena, the Owls used two late runs to come away with the victory. FAU started a 13-2 run with 6:42 to play and after WKU got back within a point with a run of its own, the Owls scored the final eight points to close out the win.
While North Texas controlled the entire second half in the first game of WKU's current losing streak, the first loss in C-USA play at Louisiana Tech came late. The Hilltoppers led by 12 points with just over four minutes left – they led by as much as 17 in the half – but the Bulldogs took a lead with two free throws from Kenneth Lofton Jr. with 5.4 seconds left to go ahead and claim the one-point victory in Ruston, La.
"I think that's what it is – just taking care of the ball, making right reads on defense. It's basketball, man. It happens," Frampton said Saturday. "Today (FIU) played hard and made more plays than us. It happens."
The two losses in Florida put WKU near the bottom of C-USA's East Division standings – the Hilltoppers and FIU both sit at 2-4 in league play, while Marshall is last at 0-6. FAU leads the East at 4-2, Middle Tennessee and Charlotte are next at 3-2 and Old Dominion is 2-3. WKU's two other league losses came against two of the top three teams in the West – UAB, Louisiana Tech and North Texas are all 6-1 in league play.
The C-USA Tournament will feature all 14 teams, and they will be seeded 1-7 in their respective divisions and compete in a cross-divisional bracket based on regular-season standings.
The Blazers are coming off a win Saturday in Ruston and were the preseason favorite to win C-USA. WKU is scheduled to face UAB in its next game, which is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena. WKU will have another tough stretch to follow, with games at Charlotte, at Old Dominion and at Southern Miss in a five-day span.
"We know there's no easy games," Stansbury said. "We've got probably the best team in the league coming Thursday night, so it's not going to be easy."