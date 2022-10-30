Western Kentucky’s hopes to return to the Conference USA championship game took a hit Saturday with its loss to North Texas.
The Mean Green entered as a 10-point underdog, but pounded the Hilltoppers 40-13 on homecoming at Houchens-Smith Stadium to take sole possession of second place in the league standings.
While WKU will now need help to reach the title game, it knows it needs to focus on itself to try to fix mistakes as it tries to win out in the rest of its C-USA matchups.
“I like to win. We’ll take it one game at a time. Right now I want to beat the next opponent – that’s the No. 1 goal and I don’t want to look past that,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “We’ve got a hard week ahead of us. We’ve got to do some soul searching. We’ve got to find out how do we fix the problems that we had in this game? We’ve got to find out do we do some things different? Do we play some different guys?
“We’ve got plenty of opportunities to get the ship going in the right direction. Got a whole season ahead of us that’s left to do some really good things, and looking forward to it. Looking forward to how we respond and hopefully we respond in the right way.”
UTSA claimed the C-USA title last season with a victory over WKU at the Alamodome, and is currently atop the league standings at 4-0. That includes victories over second-place North Texas (4-1) and third-place WKU (3-2) – FAU is also 3-2 – as well as wins against Middle Tennessee and FIU. The Roadrunners were off this weekend, but have league games at UAB, against Louisiana Tech, at Rice and against UTEP remaining. North Texas has games remaining against FIU, at UAB and against Rice.
WKU has C-USA matchups at Charlotte, against Rice and at FAU remaining, as well as a nonconference game at Auburn on Nov. 19.
C-USA this season eliminated divisions and the top two teams will play in the league championship game, at the site of the team with the best regular-season conference record.
In the event of a two-team tie to determine the host with an equal number of conference games played:
- Highest regular season winning percentage based on overall Conference USA play.
- If tied, head to head between tied teams.
- If still tied, team with the highest College Football Playoff (CFP) ranking going into final weekend of regular-season and wins.
- If still tied, the team with the highest average computer ranking.
- If still tied, the team with the highest ranking from a composite average of selected computer rankings (Anderson & Hester, Billingsley, Colley Matrix and Wolfe) will be used to determine the team.
- If still tied, the team with the highest most recently published multi-year football Academic Progress Rate (APR). In the event multiple institutions achieved the same multi-year rate, the institution with the highest single-year APR, beginning with the most recent reporting year and continuing until a higher rate is found, shall be identified as eligible first.
- If still tied, the representative shall be chosen by a draw as administered by the Commissioner’s designee.
If there is a two-team or multiple team tie:
- Highest regular season winning percentage based on overall Conference USA play.
- If tied, head to head between tied teams.
- If still tied, team with highest College Football Playoff (CFP) ranking going into final weekend of regular season and wins.
- If still tied, the team with the highest average computer ranking.
- If still tied, the team with the highest ranking from a composite average of selected computer rankings (Anderson & Hester, Billingsley, Colley Matrix and Wolfe) will be used to determine the team.
- If still tied, the team with the highest most recently published multi-year football Academic Progress Rate (APR). In the event multiple institutions achieved the same multi-year rate, the institution with the highest single-year APR, beginning with the most recent reporting year and continuing until a higher rate is found, shall be identified as eligible first.
- If still tied, the representative shall be chosen by a draw as administered by the Commissioner’s designee.
- If at any point the tie is broken in a multiple team tie, the remaining teams will begin the process again at #2.
“We’ve got to win out and a lot of things have to go in our favor for us to end up in the Alamodome again. Hopefully we’ll play UTSA again. That was the dream the whole year, getting back to play them again in the Alamodome,” said WKU receiver Malachi Corley, who had 97 yards on eight catches Saturday. “A lot of things have to go our way in order for that to happen. We’re staying faithful and we’re staying positive about it and we’re just going to come in and work next week and hopefully we can make this run to get back to that championship and a bowl game.”
North Texas held WKU’s offense in check throughout the game. While the Hilltoppers moved the ball – they had 466 yards – they found the end zone just once and were shut out entirely in the second half.
“It is by far our worst performance offensively,” Helton said. “We’ll have to go back to the drawing board and find out if we can be a good offense, because right now we’re not a good offense. We could sugarcoat it, but yards don’t mean anything – 466 yards don’t mean anything. What stands out on that board is 13 points. We scored 13 points tonight.
“We’ve got to figure it out. Nobody feels sorry for us and everybody’s licking their chops. We better cowboy up and get our stuff together on offense.”
Saturday was the fourth time in the last five games the Hilltoppers have failed to hit the 30-point mark, after a string of 18 straight games the program reached that number.
The Hilltoppers had 352 yards in the previous week’s win over UAB, in which the defense came away with four turnovers and held the Blazers in check. WKU had 443 yards in a 35-17 win at Middle Tennessee, 481 yards in a 31-28 loss at UTSA and 470 yards in a 34-27 loss to Troy. The stretch came after putting up 73 points in a shutout win over FIU on Sept. 24.
Helton pointed to self-inflicted wounds for the struggles to score, like penalties, drops and quarterback Austin Reed getting hit. Reed was sacked twice and the Mean Green were credited with three quarterback hurries. WKU had nine penalties for 72 yards in the loss to North Texas, and it marked the third straight game where WKU was flagged at least nine times – it had 11 penalties for 86 yards against UAB and nine for 75 yards against Middle Tennessee. WKU had fewer – seven – against UTSA, but those came at bad times, and had nine penalties against Troy.
WKU’s defense, which has been solid most of the year, gave up several big plays in Saturday’s loss – North Texas had six passing plays of 15-or-more yards, and eight rushing plays of 10-or-more yards, and four of the Mean Green’s five touchdowns fell within those parameters. WKU also muffed a punt before half to set up a North Texas field goal and missed a third-quarter field goal attempt at the end of a 19-play drive that would’ve made it a four-point game.
“It’s also the job of the defense to respond and continue to give the ball back, but it’s also hard to play defense when your offense can’t find the end zone,” Helton said.
“Let me say this to you – I’ve always been a person that tries not to sugarcoat it, calls it for what it is and it starts with me. It starts with me, and every head coach says that, but it starts with me. I’ve got to figure out a way for us to play this week the type of football that I want to play – not what everybody else wants to play – what I want to see out there on that field. Because 466 yards of offense doesn’t mean anything. Winning is what matters, and we certainly did not even come close to a winning effort tonight. Myself, my staff, our players, we’ll have to find out what is the right formula this week and hopefully we find it.”