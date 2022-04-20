Western Kentucky dropped its midweek baseball matchup to Lipscomb, 5-3, on Tuesday at Nick Denes Field.
The Hilltoppers and Bisons were tied at 2-all through four innings before Lipscomb scored two runs in the fifth to jump ahead, taking the lead for good en route to the eventual 5-3 win.
"We just didn't have many scoring opportunities tonight," WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. "I thought Lipscomb did a good job. They limited the damage, we just weren't able to push much across the plate. We gave ourselves a chance to win, kept it close, but unfortunately we just weren't able to get much going to put some runs on the board."
Luke Stofel earned the starting nod for WKU, surrendering six hits and four runs while not allowing a walk and recording four strikeouts in 4 1/3 frames. The Hilltoppers utilized Jake Kates, Logan Bowen, Hunter Crosby and Mason Vinyard in relief, with the group combining to allow just three hits and one run (unearned) while striking out five in 4 2/3 innings of work.
At the plate, the Hilltoppers tallied six hits and three walks. Andrew Delaney led the squad with a 2-for-4 outing, while Justin Carlin, Ty Crittenberger, Aidan Gilroy and Brian McAuliffe each added one hit apiece.
The Hilltoppers (13-23) will host Marshall for a three-game series beginning at 5 p.m. Friday at Nick Denes Field.