Western Kentucky's baseball team dropped its midweek matchup with Eastern Kentucky, 6-4, Tuesday in Richmond.
The loss snapped a five-game win streak for the Hilltoppers, moving the squad to 7-5 on the season.
"We had some opportunities but just couldn't come up with the big hit we needed," WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. "I thought EKU did a really good job against the middle of our lineup, they really held them in check today. Andrew Delaney had a really good day offensively, but other than that we couldn't really come up with anything offensively. We made some mistakes on the mound too. We left a couple of balls out over the plate and they did some damage with it. Overall, it's just tough when you have guys on base but can't get them in. Just a tough ballgame for us tonight."
Bill Duby earned the starting nod on the mound for WKU, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out three in 2 2/3 innings. The Hilltoppers utilized five relief pitchers from there, with the group combining to allow six hits and three runs while recording six strikeouts in 5 1/3 frames.
Offensively, WKU tallied eight hits and six walks, with two players producing multi-hit performances. Delaney led the way with a 3-for-4 outing, while Matthew Meyer went 2-for-5 to go along with two RBIs.
The Hilltoppers will host Illinois for a three-game series beginning at 3 p.m. Friday at Nick Denes Field.