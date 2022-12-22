Western Kentucky head coach Rick Stansbury argues a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Western Kentucky's men's basketball team was edged out 65-58 by the South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday night in its final non-conference game of the season in Columbia, S.C.
The Hilltoppers scored the first eight points of the game, starting with an alley-oop dunk from Jamarion Sharp, via Jairus Hamilton's pass. Sharp went on to knock down two free throws, Emmanuel Akot hit a jumper and Sharp added a putback layup.
From there, South Carolina responded with a 9-2 run of its own, tying it up at 11-all with two 3-pointers and a handful of free throws by the 13:26 mark.
WKU held the Gamecocks scoreless for nearly four minutes between 12:13 and 8:35 as the Hilltoppers took a 17-14 lead. South Carolina battled back with a dunk and a 3-pointer from Meechie Johnson to earn another edge.
The Gamecocks extended their first-half lead to as high as six points with back-to-back 3-pointers, but WKU was able to cut the deficit to just two points, 34-32, by halftime.
Before the break, South Carolina's Johnson hit 5 of 8 3-pointers, which was five of the Gamecocks' seven at halftime. There were also five lead changes and three ties in the first period.
Coming out of halftime, Dayvion McKnight scored six of WKU's first eight points, chipping away at the South Carolina lead. WKU eventually put together nine straight points, holding the Gamecocks scoreless for over five minutes and taking a 49-44 lead with 9:40 left to play.
South Carolina responded with its own 17-2 run, holding the Hilltoppers from scoring a field goal from 9:21 to 2:08 and garnering a 61-51 lead.
WKU would come as close as six in the waning minutes.
The Gamecocks outrebounded the Hilltoppers 51-31 while WKU outscored them in the paint 26-20. WKU shot a mere 13.6% from beyond the arc, but made 51.5% of its shots inside of it.
McKnight led WKU in both scoring and rebounding with 28 points on 10 of 16 shooting and eight boards.
South Carolina's Johnson made 6 of 11 from 3-point range, scoring 25 points. Gregory Jackson II had a double-double of 12 points and 16 rebounds.
WKU will now transition into league action as the Hilltoppers take on Rice at home on Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena. The game will stream on ESPN+.