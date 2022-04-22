A quick strike sent Marshall ahead of Western Kentucky in the Conference USA softball standings.
Mya Stevenson's home run in the top of the first proved the difference in a 2-0 Thundering Herd victory over the Hilltoppers on Friday in the first game of a three-game series at the WKU Softball Complex.
The two teams were tied atop C-USA's East Division entering the series, and the two had the best winning percentage across the entire conference.
Aly Harrell walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch, and with two down in the opening frame, Stevenson sent a shot over the wall in right-center to give Marshall (30-11 overall, 12-4 C-USA) the only runs of the game.
The Hilltopper (28-9, 11-5) offense had limited opportunities against Marshall pitcher Sydney Nester. WKU's first hit came with a leadoff single from Brylee Hage in the fourth -- she advanced to third in the frame, where she was stranded. The Hilltoppers' second came to lead off the bottom of the seventh from Maddie Bowlds and was followed with a pinch hit walk from Kennedy Foote, before Nester got out of the jam to pick up the win.
Nester struck out 11 batters in the complete-game shutout, including a string of six straight in the second and third innings and the final she faced. She allowed just two hits with four walks and a hit batter.
Nunn threw six innings of shutout softball after the first inning, allowing just four hits after the homer to Stevenson. She finished with two runs allowed on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts in seven innings.
The second game of the series is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at the WKU Softball Complex.
