Western Kentucky dropped its series opener to Louisiana Tech, 16-4, on Friday night at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, La.
The Bulldogs held a 4-3 edge through five innings before breaking out for 12 total runs over the sixth and seventh innings to pull away.
"I thought Louisiana Tech did a good job of capitalizing on several of our mistakes," WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. "We just weren't able to get off the field late in the game defensively. We've got to regroup and come back ready to go tomorrow."
Devyn Terbrak earned the starting nod for WKU, allowing nine runs while striking out five batters in 5 2/3 frames. Aristotle Peter entered in the sixth to relieve Terbrak, tossing an inning while surrendering six runs (two earned) and recording one strikeout. Cooper Hellman closed out the final 1 1/3 frames, allowing two hits and one run (unearned) to go along with one strikeout.
At the plate, the Hilltoppers racked up 11 hits and three walks, with four players producing multi-hit performances. Justin Carlin led the way, going 3-for-4 with a run, while Ty Crittenberger, Aidan Gilroy and Brian McAuliffe each added two hits apiece.
The Hilltoppers will continue their series against Louisiana Tech at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday at Pat Patterson Park.