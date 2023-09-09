Western Kentucky's volleyball team closed out the Holiday Inn-University Plaza Invitational with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-13) win against the College of Charleston on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU went 2-1 in the two-day tournament, opening with a three-set victory against Troy on Friday before dropping a five-set thriller against No. 17 Arkansas later Friday night.
"No matter what, we are still a work in progress out there. It's what we have to be for a while", WKU coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. "We're proud of our kids, proud of the weekend we had, and I'm looking forward to being a football fan this evening."
WKU setter Callie Bauer dominated on the service line with a career-high five aces and the group holding onto a season-low three service errors, while the Tops chipped away with a .345 hitting clip on the afternoon. Redshirt-freshman Logan Grevengoed led the defense with three blocks from the middle.
On offense, the Tops' Paige Briggs hit 10 kills for another double-digit match, followed by Kaylee Cox with eight on the outside, and Kenadee Coyle with seven from the right.
Libero Abby Schaefer and Cox both picked up 10 digs from the back row, followed by Briggs with seven for WKU (6-4).
Cox and Briggs were named to the All-Tournament team after a combined 75 kills through the weekend.
After a quick midweek trip to Austin Peay on Tuesday, the Hilltoppers are back next weekend to host the first annual Alyssa Cavanaugh Classic on Sept. 15-16 at Diddle Arena.