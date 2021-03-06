The Western Kentucky softball team earned a split on the second day of the Bulldog Invitational, dropping a five-inning decision to No. 18 Mississippi State 10-0 before downing Ball State 8-1 to open bracket play.
“I am very proud of the team’s response after falling in game one,” WKU coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. “We came out with a purpose and played all parts of the game well. (Kennedy) Sullivan held down the circle while a lot of players, including her, provided plenty of run support.”
“Additionally, (Jordan) Ridge stepped up huge for us in game two today, both offensively and defensively and (Kelsey) Aikey came in and closed game two with a purpose.”
WKU improved to 9-2 with the day’s split and earned a rematch with Mississippi State in the weekend’s championship game. The contest will be streamed on SECN+.
No. 18 MSST 10, WKU 0 – Five Innings
WKU had a chance to strike first at No. 18 Mississippi State after Sullivan connected on a double in the top of the first before Kendall Smith followed with a walk. The pair of Hilltoppers ended up being two of the nine WKU runners stranded on base in the run-rule shortened game.
Mississippi State broke through for a run in the bottom of the first before putting up eight more in the second, followed by its final tally in the third.
The Hilltoppers stranded runners on board in all five trips to the plate.
Jordan Thomas and Sullivan each recorded doubles for the WKU, while TJ Webster and Princess Valencia added the Tops’ other two hits.
Mississippi State is the first team to hold the high-powered Hilltopper offense scoreless this season.
WKU 8, BALL 1
Going 2-1 in round robin play earned the Hilltoppers the No. 2 seed as Bulldog Invitational bracket play began Saturday afternoon. As the home team against No. 2 seed Ball State, WKU responded to its first loss in two weeks with an 8-1 win over the Cardinals.
WKU struck first in the bottom of the second on a Maddie Bowlds single up the middle that scored Ridge. Ball State responded in its next trip to the plate with a run to knot things up at 1-all.
In the Tops’ half of the third, WKU sent 10 batters to the plate and put up five runs for a 7-1 advantage.
Webster opened the frame with a walk, followed by a single from Paige Carter. Two batters later, Sullivan connected for an RBI single, Smith sent an RBI double down the line and Ridge cleared the bags with the first home run of her Hilltopper career. The three-run shot rounded out WKU’s scoring in the frame.
WKU added two more tallies in the bottom of the fourth as Sullivan and Brylee Hage turned in RBI singles.
Sullivan went 2 for 4 with two runs scored to go along with her win in the circle. The redshirt sophomore worked 6-plus innings of four-hit ball while allowing one earned run, three walks and five strikeouts.
Kelsey Aikey closed out the game, needing just seven pitches for three outs. On the second pitch she threw, the Hilltoppers turned a double play before she forced an infield pop up to close things out.
