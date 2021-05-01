The Western Kentucky track and field team is headed home from the Kentucky Invitational with 17 top-10 finishes on the weekend. The performances included nine top-five finishes across eight different events.
This was WKU’s final regular-season meet ahead of the Conference USA Championships in two weeks.
“I think we had a really good tuneup for the championships in a few weeks,” WKU Director of Cross Country/Track and Field Brent Chumbley said in a news release. “Competing the week of finals can be difficult, but our team handled it really well.”
One of the highlights of the weekend was a personal best pole vault jump by Devon Montgomery. He bested his previous mark and now owns the third and fourth best outdoor male pole vault heights in school history, as he cleared 4.73 meters Friday afternoon.
Senior Savannah Heckman had a stellar performance in the 3,000-meter run, clocking a time of 9 minutes, 56.94 seconds. It’s the program’s best female outdoor time in the event since at least 2008. She finished fourth in the race as teammates Rory O’Connor and Lucy Rutherford finished in sixth and eighth, respectively.
Junior sprinter Steven Simmons qualified for the 100-meter finals after finishing sixth through the preliminary races out of 25 competitors. He recorded a personal best of 10.74, which moves him closer to the top 10 in C-USA. He finished eighth in the final event with a 10.90.
Marlowe Mosley added two top-five finishes for the Tops with fifth place in the 200 and fourth place in the 400. The times push him to seventh in C-USA in the 200 and fifth in the 400. Freshman Jonathan Allen also recorded a personal best in the 200 with a time of 21.28. He’s just behind Mosley in the league.
Distance runner Clint Sherman continued his PR momentum with bests in the 1,500 and 3,000. His new 1,500-meter time of 3:50.19 moves him into sixth in the conference in the event. He finished ninth in the 1,500 and second in the 3k. Rutherford also added a PR in the steeplechase, finishing second.
Kaison Barton placed fourth in the shot put with a PR of 16.60 meters. Freshman Jake Robinson and junior Brett Brannon also logged personal bests in the discus.
WKU will next compete at the Conference USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on May 13-16 in Murfreesboro, Tenn.