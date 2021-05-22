With its back against the wall, the Western Kentucky softball team came ready to play Saturday.
The Hilltoppers hit two home runs in the first inning and survived the first elimination game of the NCAA Tournament's Athens Regional by beating UNC Greensboro 8-4 at Jack Turner Stadium, but couldn't plate any runs in the second elimination game and fell to No. 13 national seed Duke 4-0 in a 12-inning defensive showdown.
"I was proud of our response after yesterday," WKU coach Amy Tudor said. "I felt like Katie Gardner threw fantastic and so did Shelby Nunn. I felt like they were pretty dominant in the circle, which was huge for us, and then we made some outstanding plays behind them.
"We were fun to watch. I feel like we were exciting, we were ready to play and obviously it didn't end the way we wanted it to, but I think we showed what we can do on the softball field."
WKU ends the season at 32-15 one game shy of a rematch with Georgia in the regional final, where it would have needed to beat the Bulldogs twice to move on to the super regional. Duke will now get that opportunity, after falling to the Bulldogs 1-0 in Saturday's first game -- a non-elimination contest. First pitch between Duke and Georgia is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT Sunday, with a second game after if necessary.
It's a game WKU had an opportunity to reach, as its pitching and defense against Duke helped the Hilltoppers stay in the game and extend it to 12 innings before Duke finally broke through.
Kristina Foreman hit a one-out single up the middle in the top of the final inning and Caroline Jacobsen reached on an error to put two on. Kyla Morris followed with a chopper in front of the plate, and catcher Kendall Smith's throw sailed over the head of Maddie Bowlds at first base, allowing Duke to plate two runs. The Blue Devils added two more on an RBI ground out from Gisele Tapia and a dropped third strike that allowed Dominique Salinas to reach first and Deja Davis to score.
From there, Shelby Walters retired all three batters she faced in the bottom of the inning to close out the complete-game shutout. Walters allowed five hits and one walk. She struck out five batters.
"Hat's off to their pitcher. She's a phenomenal pitcher. She had a great year in the ACC -- I think her ERA is a 1.00 -- so she's really, really good on the mound," Tudor said. "It's a little combination of both -- we put ourselves in a position to win the game a few times and just couldn't come up with that timely hit, but I do feel like we swung the bat pretty well against her."
The pitching duo of Katie Gardner and Shelby Nunn -- along with clutch defensive plays, including diving grabs from Taylor Davis and Brylee Hage in the outfield -- helped keep WKU in the game. Gardner got the start, allowing three hits and three walks in seven innings. Nunn pitched the following five, allowing four runs -- one earned -- on four hits. She didn't walk anyone and struck out three batters.
"Just locating my pitches was really big," Gardner said. "Their coach was trying to pick what I was throwing, so I just knew I had to keep my changeup low and just let my spins work."
Both teams had opportunities to score throughout the game, but couldn't take advantage.
Duke had a chance to score before extra innings when it had a runner on first and Foreman hit a grounder to first. When Bowlds made the throw to first, Foreman ran into second baseman Jordan Ridge covering the bag and the ball got away, allowing the runner to come around, but the play was called back and Foreman out for interference. The Blue Devils also had an opportunity with two runners in scoring position in the 11th, but Nunn got out of the jam with a ground out.
The Hilltoppers had runners at the corners and two outs in the third, but were unable to take an early lead. WKU had an opportunity to walk off with Taylor Sanders -- who tallied three of the Hilltoppers' five hits in the game -- in the ninth. After leading off the inning with a single, she advanced to third, but Bowlds was unable to beat a throw to first for the final out after her grounder was bobbled at second base by Foreman.
"I felt like we were hitting the ball, making contact," Sanders said. "It was just to someone literally every time. It was just trying to find that hole and we just couldn't really find (it)."
WKU entered the second elimination game with momentum after a fast start against UNCG.
Paige Carter led off the bottom of the first with a stand-up double and two batters later Kennedy Sullivan launched a two-run homer over the wall in left-center. Hage followed with a single, and Sanders then made it a 4-0 WKU lead by sending a second ball over the wall in left-center.
WKU added to its lead in the bottom of the fourth, starting with an RBI double from Sullivan to make it a 5-0 advantage, before a bases-clearing double from Hage to make it 8-0.
UNCG continued to fight, extending the game with four runs in the top of the fifth to make it an 8-4 game. Jordan Gontram hit an RBI single and Maycin Brown hit a three-run homer to left-center to get the Spartans back within four.
WKU replaced Nunn with Gardner for the final out in the inning, and Gardner closed out the win to keep the season alive. Nunn finished with four runs allowed on three hits and three walks in 4.2 innings. She struck out three. Gardner pitched the final 2.1 innings without allowing a hit or walk.