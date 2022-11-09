Expect to see a greater variety of players take the floor for the Western Kentucky men’s basketball team this season.
The Hilltoppers went just six deep most of the time in a down 2021-22 season, but put an emphasis on adding quality depth heading into this winter. WKU is scheduled to open the 2022-23 season Thursday at Eastern Kentucky.
“The key to everybody’s team, everybody’s team throughout the nation – it ain’t one through five – it’s six, seven, eight, nine and if there’s a 10, there’s a 10. Those are the keys to winning championships and how good your teams are,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said at the team’s media day. “Those guys are accepting maybe a different kind of role, maybe it’s not quite the minutes they would like, maybe it’s not quite expectations of someone else. But I’ve got eight or nine starters on this team, guys that could start every night.”
Building the roster for the upcoming season started with retaining its core, which includes four starters from a year ago. First Team All-Conference USA point guard Davyion McKnight and sharpshooter Luke Frampton are back, while veteran Jairus Hamilton and reigning C-USA Defensive Player of the Year Jamarion Sharp tested the transfer portal but decided to stay put in Bowling Green.
In total, WKU returns 59% of its scoring, 70% of its rebounding, 65% of its assists, 51% of its steals and 84% of its shot blocking from last year’s team, which went 19-13 overall and finished second in the C-USA East Division. The Hilltoppers fell in its opening game of the C-USA Tournament to Louisiana Tech.
WKU added junior college transfers Fallou Diagne and Tyrone Marshall, and added Division I transfers in Dontaie Allen from Kentucky, Khristian Lander from Indiana and Emmanuel Akot from Boise State. Jordan Rawls, who played two seasons at WKU, also decided to return to the program after spending part of last season at Georgia State.
McKnight, Sharp and Akot were all tabbed as Preseason All-Conference players.
“The way basketball’s trending, it’s kind of like positionless basketball, so having multiple guys who can do multiple things on the court, I think that just benefits your team and contributes to winning,” said Akot, who averaged 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 31.8 minutes per game last year with the Broncos.
Through two exhibition victories over Montevallo and Georgetown College, the Hilltoppers went deep in their bench but are still working to find the best rotations and substitution patterns.
“One thing I do know is everybody on the team, we all care about one thing and that’s winning, no matter who’s coming off the bench, who’s starting,” said McKnight, who averaged 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game last season.
The Hilltoppers are entering the seventh season under Stansbury, who has a 122-73 record at WKU and a 415-239 overall record as a head coach in 21 seasons. WKU has had success under the veteran coach, including three trips to the Conference USA championship game, two runs in the NIT and 11 wins over Power Five teams since 2017, but the Hilltoppers have been unable to reach the NCAA Tournament. Its last conference tournament championship and NCAA Tournament appearance came in 2013.
The 2022-23 journey to try to reach that point starts Thursday at Eastern Kentucky, and includes a nonconference schedule highlighted by trips to the Cayman Islands Classic, as well as trips to Louisville and South Carolina, before opening C-USA play Dec. 29 against Rice.
The league slate includes a home-and-away contest against every C-USA school with 20 conference games overall this year.
The Hilltoppers were picked second in the C-USA preseason poll and received one first-place vote. Defending C-USA champion UAB was picked to win the league, and North Texas was third and also received a first-place vote.
This year’s team might be the best on paper under Stansbury, and WKU feels it has the pieces in place to try to make a postseason run if it can put them together.
“There’s no question competition brings out the best and the worst of you,” Stansbury said. “You know what those two definitions are. There’s no room for not being at your best out there. If you’re not at your best and you do the two things that you’re in control of – I’m not talking about throwing the ball away, I’m not talking about missing shots, but the two things you’re in control of, if those two things slip any, effort and attitude, then we have a lot of depth and I think most players understand that.
“The biggest thing with that is not just the competition, it’s the character. You can have competition and have low-character guys and have all kinds of issues. Having high-character guys with competition – that’s a good thing.”