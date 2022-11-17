Western Kentucky has dominated Conference USA play since the start of the 2019 season.
The Hilltoppers will try to add another title this weekend.
No. 20 WKU is the top seed for the C-USA Volleyball Championship, which is scheduled to be played this weekend at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“A few less nights in a hotel for me, which is nice. It’s great having the tournament here,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said. “If I’m being honest, it’s great for our players to have the tournament here. It’s not so great for me or our staff – to be honest, it creates extra work. It’s kind of nice to go on the road to get in a hotel and get away from it and let everyone else worry about running a tournament and just show up and play. It’s not better for me, it’s not better for our staff or administration – it’s a commitment they made which we’re really happy that they’ve made – but it is great for our players to be able to play and have that home backing behind them.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that our home atmosphere pushed us over the finish line last Thursday against Rice, and hopefully it can have a similar effect as we navigate this tournament this week.”
The Hilltoppers had to replace seven players from last year’s team, but still managed to enter the tournament with a 26-2 overall record – their two losses were to a top-five Louisville team in WKU’s home opener and against Texas A&M – and a perfect 14-0 mark in C-USA play.
WKU claimed the regular-season league title with a five-set victory over Rice on Thursday. It was the program’s eighth regular-season title in nine years since joining C-USA in 2014, and the Hilltoppers will now try for their eighth tournament title in the league and fourth straight – WKU hasn’t lost to a league opponent since 2018.
“I’m telling you, we have been, we still are, we will be – we are still a very vulnerable team,” Hudson said. “We have to be together and do little things. To be 26-2 and the Conference USA regular-season champion, going undefeated in league – it’s just a remarkable, remarkable run. This team has not been the dominant team that we’ve had in the past few years, but they have a dominant record.
“ … We’re a team that could win the Conference USA Tournament this week, we’re a team that could get upset in the first round. That’s who we’ve been all year and that’s who we’ll continue to be, but we’ll continue to try to find a way.”
WKU will open the eight-team event at noon Friday against No. 8 seed Middle Tennessee. The Hilltoppers beat the Blue Raiders in straight sets in both regular-season meetings. A win would put WKU in the semifinals at noon Saturday against the winner of the first-round game between No. 4 seed North Texas and No. 5 seed UAB.
After waiting to face Rice in their regular-season finale all year, the Hilltoppers and Owls could be on a collision course yet again – this time for the tournament title.
Rice fell to No. 22 nationally with Thursday’s loss to WKU – its only loss in league play this season. The Owls open against No. 7 FIU, and the final first-round game of the bottom half of the bracket is between No. 3 seed UTEP and No. 6 seed Charlotte.
The championship match is scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. Sunday.
WKU and Rice both have a strong chance to make the NCAA Tournament as an at-large if they don’t win this weekend’s tournament. The Owls are 17th nationally in RPI and the Hilltoppers are 25th. WKU has made the NCAA Tournament 10 of the past 12 years and 14 times overall.
“I just think the thing that’s most important when you go into tournament time is things are going to go wrong,” Hudson said. “I think so many young coaches go into tournament play and they just pray that their team plays great and they get a good draw and the other team doesn’t come out hot. All that stuff’s going to happen. Things go wrong in tournament time. Things go wrong in high-level matches and you’ve got to bounce back.
“ … It’s about mental toughness, it’s about staying the course, it’s about embracing it when it happens instead of freaking out when it happens, so we just take that mentality and, as strange as it sounds, it is the loosest I want our team to be all season long. I think people get to tournament time and they know what’s on the line and that’s where it’s phenomenal where we’re going to the NCAA Tournament regardless of how this week works out. That is an amazing advantage to have because so many people’s seasons are on the line at tournament time – it’s win or go home – and for us, it’s win or start preparing for the NCAA Tournament, and that’s an amazing situation to be in in a league like Conference USA. I just want our team to play loose and free and let it fly.”{&end}