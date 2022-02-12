SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The Hilltoppers kept winning Saturday.
The Hilltoppers escaped San Antonio with their fourth straight win, knocking off UTSA 71-65 at the Convocation Center.
"When you go on the road it's never easy and we knew this was a much, much, much better team than their record. They've been in every game like this and they just haven't pulled out some games," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. " ... When you go on the road you've just got to find ways sometimes, and we probably weren't at our best offensively in some ways, but the only stat that matters as you go on the road is finding a way to get that W, and we found a way doing it a little bit differently again."
WKU (14-11 overall, 6-6 Conference USA) had lost five straight games early in league play to fall in the Conference USA East Division standings, but its win on the road Saturday was its fourth straight and put it back to .500 in league play. The Hilltoppers entered the game still trailing Middle Tennessee (7-3 C-USA), Florida Atlantic (8-4) and Charlotte (6-5) in the division standings, with games against the Blue Raiders and 49ers still remaining on the regular-season schedule.
"That was something we preached before the game and before this weekend -- we wanted to come out here and grab two more dubs," WKU guard Josh Anderson said. "We got the first one and now we've got to go get another one."
Coming off dominant performances in a road swing to Charlotte and Old Dominion last week and a home win in a rematch against FAU on Thursday, WKU came in hot against a UTSA (8-17, 1-11) team that has struggled in league play.
WKU shot 77% (10-of-13) from the field and 86% (6-of-7) from 3-point range through the first 10 minutes -- Camron Justice had three in a row to go ahead -- to grow a first-half lead that was as large as 12 points. Anderson had a steal and transition dunk with 9:36 to play in the half to make it 30-18 as part of his 12-point, five-rebound half, before UTSA chipped away at the deficit.
The Roadrunners used a 10-2 run after Anderson's slam to cut the deficit to six, and closed the half on a 7-2 run to make it a 37-35 game at the break.
WKU closed the first half shooting 54% (14-of-26) from the field and 46% (6-of-13) from 3-point range, and cooled off significantly -- it made just three of its final 17 3-point attempts -- in the second half, but managed to pull away late for the victory.
UTSA started a 6-1 run with a 3-pointer from Erik Czumbel -- he was 4-of-7 in the game after entering 4-of-32 on the season -- to go ahead 63-62 heading into the final media timeout with 3:56 to play.
From there, Dayvion McKnight got going.
WKU's sophomore point guard recorded six straight points after having just four leading into the stretch to push his team ahead 68-63 with 1:33 left, and the Hilltoppers maintained the lead from there.
"It doesn't matter how many points he scores throughout that game, confidence never fades in him. We went to him with the game on the line," Stansbury said. " ... No matter what he's done throughout that game, our confidence in who he is and what he does, it never fades."
Jacob Germany connected on a hook shot with a minute left to end McKnight's run and cap off his 26-point game, but Jairus Hamilton sank a baseline jumper at the end of the shot clock to make it a two-possession game, before making a free throw with 12 seconds left to close out the 71-65 victory.
"We were just really trying to focus on making sure we ran the time out and just get an easy, open shot," Hamilton said. "We were trying to get to the rim, trying to draw a foul call, but they were stopping us from getting to the rim, so I just popped it and they gave me the ball in a good position and I knocked it down."
Behind Germany was Czumbel with 14 points in the loss. The Roadrunners were without leading scorer Jordan Ivy-Curry due to injury. UTSA is scheduled to next play at Southern Miss on Thursday.
Hamilton and Anderson each had 18 points for WKU, while Justice added 12 and McKnight had 10. The Hilltoppers had just one turnover in the second half and outrebounded UTSA 36-33 in the game.
WKU is scheduled to next play Southern Miss at 7 p.m. Monday in Hattiesburg, Miss., in a game that was originally scheduled for Dec. 30 and postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Golden Eagles' program.