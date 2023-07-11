New Orleans Bowl Football

South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley (2) is sacked by Western Kentucky linebacker JaQues Evans (3) during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

 Matthew Hinton

Western Kentucky linebacker JaQues Evans has been named a 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works team nominee.

