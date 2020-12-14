After a regular season that was initially in question of whether it would even be able to be played because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Western Kentucky football team has added one more game.
The Hilltoppers completed their 11-game regular-season schedule, and on Sunday accepted an invitation to play Georgia State in the LendingTree Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., on Dec. 26, and the program is excited for the opportunity to take the field one more time.
"We're very excited to be heading to Mobile and playing in the LendingTree Bowl," WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart said Monday. "A bowl game is always a reward for what was accomplished in that specific season. For the 2020 team, this was truly earned and it recognizes the successes this team had, but also the dedication, the discipline and the sacrifices and the resilience they had to have on a day-to-day basis since returning to campus in June.
"Based on the enormous challenges everyone faced this season, to end up playing 11 games, to win five with a very difficult nonconference schedule, go 4-3 in the league and finish with a three-game winning streak, there's no doubt this team deserved and earned one of Conference USA's bowl spots."
WKU played all 11 games this season -- the last one at Charlotte was delayed, canceled and then rescheduled, but still played -- and finished the regular season with a 5-6 overall record and a 4-3 mark in Conference USA play. The Hilltoppers' losses included setbacks to a Power Five Louisville team, plus Liberty, Marshall and BYU, which are currently or were at one point this season in the top 25. It also included a loss to UAB, which is scheduled to play for the C-USA championship against Marshall on Friday.
WKU head coach Tyson Helton credits the university and athletic department for being "fully committed" to making the season happen.
"To be able to sit here today and be able to go to the LendingTree Bowl, have one more opportunity to try to go get a win and send our guys off right, that's pretty special," Helton said Monday. "We're excited for that opportunity, our guys are excited for that opportunity and it's a result of all the hard work everybody's put in this year."
The Hilltoppers started the season 1-4, but closed strong with three consecutive wins over Southern Miss, FIU and Charlotte.
The NCAA announced in October it would waive bowl eligibility requirements for the fall and waived the minimum number of contests required for FBS teams. Normally, teams would need to hit the six-win mark and have a .500 record to qualify for bowl games – with exceptions made sometimes – but that is not the case this year, and WKU was invited to its seventh bowl game in the last nine years, which includes a victory over Western Michigan in last year's SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.
"First of all, football is extremely important here at Western Kentucky. I think it's something we take tremendous pride in," Helton said. "There's a foundation that's set here that winning is important and trying to put a good product on the field is something that everyone's proud of, that's really important here. Kind of that standard of going to a bowl game, that's the goal every year for us.
"That's why we're proud this year to be in the bowl, that with all the things that we fought through to get to today, and not only COVID, but things that are going on in society and issues -- it was much more than just football. The personal lives of our players and coaches and families -- a lot of people were asked to step up to the plate and we took a lot of pride in that."
In addition to it being a reward for a successful season, Stewart also says the game can help shine a bright light on WKU. It'll be the team's eighth nationally-televised game this fall, and the second on ESPN. The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Dec. 26 -- the Saturday immediately after Christmas.
A study conducted by Joyce Julius and Associates showed WKU's 2019 season brought in nearly $35 million worth of exposure to the school, with a conservative estimate on the media exposure value from the First Responder Bowl valued over $13 million. That game kicked off at 11:30 a.m. on a Monday.
"Bowling Green is not a large media market, so postseason games and television opportunities are our best ways to expand our program and to let everybody know about our players and our coaches and our university," Stewart said. "Athletics is the front porch of a university, and so when we're successful, when we're getting exposure, that's also shining a bright light and a favorable light on WKU."
Georgia State is 5-4, but its losses included a ranked Louisiana team, a ranked Coastal Carolina team and an Appalachian State team that received votes in the latest poll. WKU has three meetings all time against the Panthers, with the most recent coming in the 2017 Cure Bowl, which Georgia State won 27-17.
"To have an opportunity for that rematch for some of our older guys, I'm sure that'll be something to try to look forward to, but at the same time I think we have tremendous respect for the type of football team we're about to play," Helton said. "We're going to have to bring our best effort to go win that game, but excited to have a quality opponent in Georgia State to go play in this bowl game."
WKU announced Monday the addition of Zach Kittley to its coaching staff as the next offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, but Helton said Bryan Ellis will maintain that position through the bowl game, and that Ellis plans on staying on WKU's staff in an offensive role.
Helton said backup quarterback Kevaris Thomas, who entered the transfer portal before the Charlotte game but was with the team for that game, is no longer with the team as he explores his options. Others who recently entered the transfer portal -- like offensive lineman Tyler Witt and defensive back Roger Cray -- plan to play, according to Helton.
Helton said the staff started diving into film once it learned its opponent, and it will begin normal practices again Tuesday as it prepares to try to close the season with a .500 record and a second bowl win in as many seasons under Helton.
"It's the goal every year and it's the standard," Helton said. "When I wake up every morning, I have a vision for what I want this program to be and the goals that I want to attain. It's great to have the honor to be in another bowl, it's great to have been here two years and to be in two bowl games, but really for me, that's the standard.
"Now that we're past the excitement and when we get off this call with you guys, it's time to roll up our sleeves and go to work and try to go win a bowl game. I think it's one thing to get there. It's another thing to go win it, and that becomes the goal, that becomes what we're shooting for and that's the standard."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.