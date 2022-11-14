Western Kentucky is excited for another shot at a Power Five opponent this season.
The Hilltoppers travel to Auburn, Ala., on Saturday to face the Tigers in a 3 p.m. CST game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“Auburn week. Really excited for the opportunity to travel down there and play them,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “What a great environment, what a great fan base. I had the opportunity to go down there and be a part of a lot of football games. It’s just a great place to play.
“Very motivated football team down there right now. I’m very impressed with what they’ve done the past two weeks. You can tell they’re playing with a lot of passion and the staff there has done a fantastic job of getting those guys going. There’s just tremendous pride there and honor. I know our players will be really excited for the opportunity to play down there and really looking forward to a good, competitive game.”
WKU (7-4 overall, 5-2 Conference USA) is coming off back-to-back blowout wins against Charlotte and Rice, and will now face its second Power Five team this fall. The Hilltoppers nearly knocked off Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., but missed what would have been a game-winning field goal at the end of regulation and eventually fell 33-30 in overtime to the Hoosiers.
The Hilltoppers are already bowl eligible with Saturday’s 45-10 win over Rice – it needed seven wins because of its 13-game schedule this season – and will have one C-USA matchup left at FAU following the trip to Auburn.
“I liked how we responded. When we had a tough loss like we had with North Texas, you need to respond in the right way, and I felt like that’s what we’ve done the past two weeks,” Helton said. “We’re playing at a high level. There’s certainly a lot of things we can fix. We’re not there yet and we need to play our best game this week – that’s what it’s going to take to beat Auburn. We’ve got to hit all three phases playing at a high level.”
Saturday’s matchup will be the latest nonconference game for WKU since 2019 in the first year under Helton, which was also the last time the Hilltoppers have faced off against an SEC opponent. That season, WKU went to Arkansas and dismantled the Razorbacks 45-19. That win was the last time the Hilltoppers have beat a Power Five program – it fell in the opener to Louisville in 2020, lost to both Indiana and Michigan State last year and had the loss to Indiana earlier this year since then.
“It’s just an awesome opportunity. You come to places like this to play in games like this. Obviously, I saw on the schedule Auburn beginning of the year and that’s obviously a big one,” WKU quarterback Austin Reed said after Saturday’s win. “Obviously we went to Indiana earlier in the year against a Power Five and almost came away with a win – probably should’ve came away with a win like I’ve said before – so this is another opportunity to go in there and get a huge Power Five win.
“To have a chance to beat an SEC school is obviously a big opportunity. It’s a blessing to be able to go play in big games like this and atmospheres like this. It’s senior night for them, so it’s going to be a big crowd and it’s going to be a fun time.”
Auburn enters at 4-6 overall and 2-5 in SEC play, and is coming off a 13-10 win against Texas A&M that snapped a five-game skid. The Tigers fired second-year head coach Bryan Harsin on Oct. 31 following its loss to Arkansas and promoted Carnell “Cadillac” Williams to interim head coach.
“That’s a great opportunity, man, for a lot of guys on this team – Power Five school,” WKU wide receiver Daewood Davis said after Saturday’s win. “It’s great for us as an offense to go down there and really showcase what our offense really can do. They’re a tough opponent. They’ve got some good players down there. Us as an offense, we’re expecting them to give us they’re best shot and we’re going to go down there and give them our best shot. We’re going to come back this week, preparation, preparation – prepare hard and expect to go down there and handle our business.”
WKU has faced Auburn twice before, with losses in both games. The last game came in 2005, when the Hilltoppers fell on the road 37-14.
The Tigers were a 5.5-point favorite as of Monday for the game, which is scheduled to be televised on SEC Network.{&end}