Strong net play sends WKU to C-USA title game
Buy Now

Western Kentucky’s Paige Briggs (1) spikes the ball in the Tops’ 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-19) win over North Texas in the Conference USA semifinal match at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. WKU will look to win its fourth straight C-USA tournament title in the championship game against the winner of Rice and UTEP at 1 p.m. on Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

Western Kentucky’s volleyball team didn’t figuratively jump into the fire – more like a sauna, really – at last weekend’s Flyer Invitational hosted by Dayton.

– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.