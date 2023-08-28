Western Kentucky’s volleyball team didn’t figuratively jump into the fire – more like a sauna, really – at last weekend’s Flyer Invitational hosted by Dayton.
The Hilltoppers played three matches in two days at Dayton’s naturally cooled Frericks Center, including twice Friday with a matchup against nationally ranked Marquette before returning to the court face a fresh Flyers squad later that day.
The No.24-ranked Hilltoppers took that season opener with a 3-1 win over No. 12 Marquette, then wilted a bit in a 3-0 loss to Dayton before regrouping Saturday with a 3-0 sweep of Drake – a 30-win program last season.
Considering the challenges, a 2-1 weekend was a pretty good start.
“Coming away 2-1 is exactly where we wanted to be – coming away 3-0 obviously would’ve been great, but 2-1 is a really good weekend for us,” WKU associate head coach Craig Bere said. “... A high-level tournament – we’re happy to get out of there 2-1, stay on track for all of our goals for the season. So it was good.”
WKU (2-1) returns home Tuesday against Belmont (1-2) with a 6 p.m. match at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“They’re pretty excited,” Bere said. “I mean, who’s not excited about getting back out here in Diddle in front of our own fans and walking out on that Tera-flex floor that just transforms Diddle Arena into a volleyball venue.”
The relatively short turnaround from this past weekend’s tournament to the home opener left WKU with just one day to practice, time that Bere said would be used to address a few issues that cropped up at Dayton.
“This one’s tricky because we’ve got one day to address the things from the weekend and yet we’ve got to be prepared for a match (Tuesday),” Bere said. “ ... We’re just looking to clean up some of the errors and a lot of that was in the Dayton match – clean up where we did not execute offensively. We’ve got to serve a little bit better than we did as a whole over the weekend.”
After knocking off Marquette in a morning match, the Hilltoppers struggled against the red-hot Flyers in the second match Friday. The heat was definitely a factor, as Dayton was playing its first match of the day while the Tops had already battled through a four-set win earlier.
“It definitely does affect us,” Bere said. “One, you’ve played a top-25 team and had to grind. It was a tough match. It was a non air-conditioned gym, so that takes a little bit of a toll too, trying to stay hydrated and all that. But then to come back and play a team that hadn’t played yet that is a very, very good team on their home court in a great environment – it was quite the challenge and I don’t think we really responded well to that.
“Dayton played pretty flawlessly and we made a lot of uncharacteristic errors for us. In terms of really bouncing back there, I think we could’ve done a better job and we usually do. I think we will going forward. It was a tough day. Our kids came out and tried hard. They just didn’t have it.”
WKU fifth-year outside hitter Paige Briggs, the Tops’ lone all-tournament pick from the Dayton tournament, picked up right where she left off last year. Briggs collected 32 kills over the weekend and was named Conference USA offensive player of the week on Monday.
Fellow outside hitter Kaylee Cox, a junior transfer from Missouri, also impressed in her debut.
“She showed what she’s going to be able to do for us this year,” Bere said. “She’s stable – she was right behind Paige in terms of attempts, hitting percentage, kills per set, so she’s doing a really nice job. She’s going to impact play a lot for us – not just offensively, but also defensively. She’s a good server. She just does a lot.”
Following Tuesday’s home opener, WKU is back on the road for another potentially grueling test in the Penn State Invitational. It’s another two-match day Friday for the Tops, who face a veteran Colgate squad that won two of three matches before dropping a 3-2 decision to host Missouri in a tournament this past weekend.
Later Friday, WKU gets another shot at a top-25 program – this time, tournament host and No. 8 ranked Penn State. The Tops close out the tournament on Saturday against James Madison.
“We’ve got to walk into that Colgate match prepared,” Bere said. “Our girls are going to be flying high on emotion playing Penn State on their home court, another top-ranked team that is just uber-talented. I mean, they’ve got a lot of new faces but they’ve got a ton of talent.”
“... There’s no doubt Penn State athletically is probably going to be the toughest match we have non-conference. It’s a tough match. Again, you’re talking about a top-10 team. Nobody is going to pick us to win that match, so we can go out and play pretty free and be excited.”{&end}