With the time off Western Kentucky’s football team had since last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a little rust was to be expected.
Bryan Ellis compares it to playing golf.
“You don’t just get to go out there and play a round of golf once or twice a year and think you’re going to be good at it. It just doesn’t happen,” Ellis, WKU’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, said Thursday in a post-practice Zoom conference. “There’s so much hand-eye coordination that goes into it that you’ve got to do it every day. Having the amount of time off, we’ve been a little rusty in the throw game, the passing game, but the great thing about it is we’ve gotten better and better at it every day.”
Thursday was the fourth day of practice, and with an abbreviated camp before the Sept. 12 opener at Louisville, the Hilltoppers have limited time to smooth the offense out and find a starting quarterback.
“Normally we get 25 practices, you’re practicing all summer, you’ve got spring ball, you’ve got so much time to see these guys grow. I’ve had to – and it might not be completely fair – but I’ve had to kind of make an educated guess on I think these two or three guys are going to be the guys we’re going to have to go play with,” Ellis said. “It’s a much sped-up process. We’re going to have a lot less time.”
It’s the second time in Tyson Helton’s two years as WKU’s head coach that he’s entered camp with a quarterback competition. Steven Duncan, who transferred to Tarleton State in the offseason, won the starting spot last year and was injured against Louisville in the third game of a 1-2 start. He was replaced by Ty Storey, a graduate transfer from Arkansas who led the Hilltoppers to an 8-2 record the rest of the season.
Last year’s competition went through much of camp. Helton said after Monday’s first practice a decision will likely be made earlier this fall, but that WKU will “need to probably get through a week or so and then maybe start pushing forward with who the guy might be.”
“You’ve heard me say before I like to take it all the way to the opening week,” Helton said in Monday’s post-practice Zoom. “We’ll probably have to make some earlier decisions just to make sure we get the reps with the No. 1 quarterback, but I’m very happy with all of them right now.”
Tyrrell “Piggy T” Pigrome brings the most experience. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound QB comes to WKU as a graduate transfer from Maryland, where he earned seven starts over his career for the Terrapins. The 2015 Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year accumulated 2,407 total yards of offense in 34 games.
“I’m just trying to fit in with them really, so whatever they want me to do, I’m here to do it,” Pigrome said.
Ellis recruited Pigrome out of Clay-Chalkville High School and he took a visit to WKU while Ellis was an assistant under then-WKU head coach Jeff Brohm. Pigrome credited aggressive recruiting once he entered the transfer portal in February as a big reason he came to Bowling Green.
With the limited time available, the educated guesses Ellis has had to make means more reps for the guys the staff believes will be the front-runners. Also on WKU’s roster are redshirt sophomore Kevaris Thomas, redshirt junior Davis Shanley and freshmen Darius Ocean and Grady Robison.
“We went out and signed a grad transfer for a reason, right? We didn’t sign him to come here and be the backup,” Ellis said. “I know that’s kind of how it played out last year, but every year’s a new year.
“We’ve got two older guys in the room that’s been in the system in K.T. and Shanley and then you’ve got Piggy who’s played a lot of ball at a really high level. Those three guys, because they’re older and a little more mature, are probably going to get the bulk of it early on and then try to bring the two freshmen along.”
Ellis said he and Helton pride themselves on setting up the offense to best suit the players on the field. Ellis said last year with Duncan, the team tried to make deeper throws because of his big arm. Ellis said the offense “changed dramatically” after Storey became the starter, with a quicker style of throws and an expanded run game because Storey was, according to Ellis, “one of the toughest players I’ve ever coached.”
“We’re still trying to really master what our quarterbacks that we have in the room now are really good at, but obviously if they can run a little bit, we’ll do some of that and whatever they’re good at in the passing game is what we’ll try to do in that regard,” Ellis said.
Pigrome, a dual-threat quarterback, is assumed to be the likely front-runner for the starting spot, but knows it’s no guarantee, and says the different QBs are coaching each other while also competing.
“If them guys are doing better than me, play the guys that are doing better. We’re all here to compete,” Pigrome said. “It’s not about who has the upper hand or the lower hand, it’s just about who’s the guy, who’s going to be the guy. That’s how I look at it.”
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Thomas appeared in one game last year, completing a 6-yard pass to Storey on a trick play, and played in three games as a redshirt freshman, where he saw time on short-yardage situations.
Shanley also played in just one game last season and had a 16-yard rush. He appeared in nine games the year prior, starting four, and threw for 942 yards and three touchdowns on 96 of 141 passing. He threw two interceptions. He also rushed for 91 yards and a score on 38 attempts in 2018.
Ocean’s a 6-foot QB who threw for 1,858 yards and 21 scores last year at Hough High School in Cornelius, N.C., and Robison is a 6-foot-1 dual-threat QB rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports who led Eastlake High School in Sammamish, Wash., to a 9-2 record last year. Helton said Monday the two “did a nice job” the first practice and that he thinks they “are going to be really good players down the road for us.”
Ellis echoed that sentiment, saying that the two youngest QBs have “worked their tails off,” while expressing his excitement for the whole incoming class. He said the two freshmen QBs have done a nice job staying up with all of the new things thrown their way, but also acknowledged the fact that with a shortened time to get ready for the season, WKU has to keep moving forward to the Sept. 12 opener.
“Where normally you’ve got so much time both in spring ball, summer and fall camp, you’ve got time to catch him back up – we’ve got to keep going forward,” Ellis said. “ ... Yes, we’ve got to move a little faster than we normally have so kind of the older guys are going to naturally move a little quicker, so that’s a natural process, but I really commend the two young guys on how hard they’ve worked at it.”{&end}
