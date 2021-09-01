It’s been almost two years since a full-sized crowd was allowed at Houchens-Smith Stadium for a Western Kentucky football game.
Entering the fall, the Hilltoppers are excited for the return to normalcy.
WKU is expecting and excited for larger crowds at home this season, which begins Thursday against UT Martin.
“I think it’s going to be one of the best crowds we’ve had in a long time, and I think that’s going to be the case across college football just because everybody’s so football hungry, so ready for that opportunity to be in that atmosphere and just to have it back again,” WKU defensive coordinator Maurice Crum said. “I think it’s going to be one of those crowds that we remember that we post up on the wall at some point in time and get a graphic of it.
“I’m really, really excited and I think it’ll hold throughout the year. I think we’ve got an exciting product the fans are going to enjoy watching and I think it’ll be a great time.”
Last season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Houchens-Smith Stadium was limited to 20% capacity for WKU football games. That’s fewer than 5,000 fans total, and 1,000 seats were held for WKU students.
The total attendance for the Hilltoppers’ five home games last season was 20,247 – an average of 4,049 per game. WKU went 3-2 in those games, with the two losses coming in the first two home games against Liberty and Marshall – two programs that at some point were ranked in the top 25 in 2020.
It was a stark contrast to 2019, when the average attendance in the 22,113-capacity Houchens-Smith Stadium was 15,191 over six games in the first year under head coach Tyson Helton. In 2018, in the final year under Mike Sanford, WKU averaged 14,231 fans for five home games.
“(The fans) make such a difference in so many ways,” WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart said on WKU’s “Beyond the Hill” podcast that was released Monday. “They give our teams certainly energy and confidence. It’s just an entirely different vibe when fans are here than (when) they’re not. Certainly last year the option of playing without fans versus not playing at all – it was better to play without fans – but nobody really wanted that to be the long-term solution.”
On the podcast, Stewart said WKU football season tickets sales and Harbaugh Club sales are higher than they were in 2019.
“It’s kind of what we all thought in terms of people wanting to come back, people wanting to live their lives again and have a sense of normalcy, but the fact that our ticket situation is where it is – better than it was back in 2019 – to me, validates that,” Stewart said on the podcast.
But for those that joined the program last season, like receivers Mitchell Tinsley and Craig Burt Jr., who came from Hutchinson Community College, bigger crowds at The Houch will be a new experience. The largest crowd for a WKU home game last season was 4,428 for homecoming against Marshall. There were 4,276 for the home opener against Liberty, but none of the Hilltoppers’ final three games in Bowling Green topped 4,000 fans.
“I am expecting a better atmosphere – I’m not saying last year was terrible – I’m just saying it’s going to be full capacity, so there’s no limit, so I expect a lot of people to be here,” Tinsley said.
The offseason also brought in plenty of new faces that’ll be seeing their first WKU game action Thursday. The vast majority of WKU’s signing class came from the transfer portal, and the Hilltoppers also brought in several new coaches after a 5-7 2020 season.
“I’m definitely expecting it to be pretty crowded. I hope the student section is going wild,” new offensive coordinator Zach Kittley said. “I’ve heard just nothing but good things about the home atmosphere that we can have here, so definitely my first game going out I’m hoping it’s packed and really rowdy and loud.”
Thursday’s game against UT Martin is being marketed as a “White Out.” In 2019’s season opener against Central Arkansas – also a Thursday night game – there were 17,120 in attendance. In 2016 against Rice – the last Thursday home opener before 2019 – there were 19,286 in the stands.
But WKU’s second game at Houchens-Smith Stadium has been garnering the most attention. After traveling to Army and getting a bye week, the Hilltoppers are scheduled to host Indiana in a 7 p.m. game.
The Hoosiers are ranked No. 17 entering the season, and will become the first Power Five program to play twice at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The two also played in Bowling Green in 2010 in front of 20,772 fans – the seventh-largest crowd at Houchens-Smith Stadium for a football game. The attendance record is 23,674 for a Sept. 24, 2016, game against Vanderbilt that WKU lost 31-30 in overtime.
“I think both will be unique,” Stewart said on the podcast. “UT Martin obviously is the first game with 100% capacity in over a year. It’s a Thursday night game. That’s always been something the students have liked, when we’ve started the season on a Thursday night, especially the Thursday prior to Labor Day. Labor Day weekend a lot of people leave campus. To be able to play Thursday, we’ll have a great student turnout that night.
“Then the Indiana game – I really feel like that’ll be the most talented team that we’ve ever played here in our stadium because of the fact that they’re likely to be a ranked team from the Big Ten when they come in here. ... That’ll be an exciting night. It’s a night game, it’s nationally televised by CBS Sports Network and good lord willing with the weather, it should be an incredible, incredible atmosphere that night.”
WKU’s home schedule also features UTSA on Oct. 9, Charlotte for homecoming on Oct. 30, Middle Tennessee on Nov. 6 and FAU on Nov. 20.
Kickoff for Thursday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m.