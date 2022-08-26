The last time Western Kentucky took the field for a game, its offense capped off a record-setting season with a win over Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl.
But 2021 is now in the past, and a new group of Hilltoppers is ready to get started.
WKU will be the first FBS team to play in 2022 when it faces Austin Peay at 11 a.m. Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The game will be televised nationally by CBS Sports Network.
“This is what we’ve been working for ever since we left Boca Raton, right?” WKU co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ben Arbuckle said. “All the players, all the coaches, it’s what we’ve been working for and I think the preparation we’ve put into it has prepared us for the game. They’re a great opponent, very, very well coached. They’re going to fly around, but I like how our team has responded throughout fall camp. I like how our team’s responded through game prep. I like my guys, the look in their eyes going into the game.”
Arbuckle is replacing Zach Kittley as the team’s play caller and will have West Florida transfer Austin Reed at quarterback for his first Division I start after Bailey Zappe set single-season FBS records for passing yards and passing touchdowns last year for the best passing offense in the nation.
The Governors allowed an average of 24.9 points and 357.9 yards per game, with 209.5 yards per game allowed through the air in last year’s 6-5 season, and enter their third season under head coach Scotty Walden. The Governors were picked to finish fifth out of six teams in its first season in the ASUN. Defensive lineman Chukwuemeka Manning Jr. and defensive back Shamari Simmons were tabbed as preseason All-ASUN players to lead Austin Peay’s defense, which led the OVC and FCS during the regular season with 27 turnovers gained last season.
“They have a very strong defense,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “They mix up their looks and bring pressures, so it’s not easy on an offense.”
The Governors averaged 32.5 points per game last season but are tasked with replacing quarterback Draylen Ellis, who threw for 2,626 yards and 19 touchdowns last season and transferred during the offseason. The team’s depth chart lists Sheldon Layman – Austin Peay’s top returning passer – “or” Middle Tennessee transfer Mike DiLiello at the position.
Receiver Drae McCray was the team’s lone offensive player on the ASUN all-conference team after 237 yards receiving and four touchdowns in his final game last year. WKU will likely see a familiar face at running back, as former Hilltopper Josh Samuel is with Austin Peay after spending the last two years at Jacksonville State.
“They’ve got two veteran quarterbacks, guys that have played a lot of snaps, older guys, both really talented, both dual-threat guys. They’ve got an older group at the running back position. They’ve got a lot of speed on the perimeter and a really big offensive line,” WKU defensive coordinator Tyson Summers said. “They’ve got a good offense and they’ve got some new faces that have been able to help them. It’ll be a game of adjustments for us. We’ll be able to adjust as they come and we see the personnel and what they’ve decided to do with their scheme in the offseason.”
WKU is 61-36-6 all-time in season openers after snapping a three-game skid in those games last year with a resounding victory over UT Martin, and is 35-6-1 against Austin Peay with five straight wins in the series. The last meeting was Sept. 1, 2012 – a 49-10 Hilltopper victory. The two teams met 19 times as Ohio Valley Conference members from 1963-81, but this will mark only the third game between the two since 2000 and second since WKU made the move to the FBS.
"I think it's going to be a really competitive game. Scotty's done a really good job there. He's building something special there. I know he'll have his team ready to play for sure," Helton said. "It's going to be a really good test for us. ... The first game, there's a lot of unknowns. You're trying to figure each other out. We've got to start fast, but I expect it to be a four-quarter game for sure."