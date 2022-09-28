Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) is brought down by two FIU defenders during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Western Kentucky had no problem finding the end zone Saturday as it put up a program FBS-era record 73 points in a shutout win over FIU, but the Hilltoppers aren’t expecting the points to come as easily this weekend.
The Hilltoppers will face a Troy team allowing just 21 points per game Saturday in a 6 p.m. nonconference matchup at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“Very, very good defense. Big, strong, physical, well-coached and very, very sound. They know where they’re supposed to be and they get there fast and they play physical,” WKU co-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “Those guys, they’ve kind of had a tough little schedule, had some big wins, a heartbreak loss, so I think they’re a very, very good football team. I think they’re going to come in here and give us everything we want and more. Like last week, I like the look in our guys’ eyes. I think it’s going to be a battle for sure because they’re a really good football team.”
Western Kentucky co-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle talks Tuesday at Houchens-Smith Stadium about the team's upcoming game against Troy.
The Trojans – who are under the direction of first-year head coach Jon Sumrall, a former defensive assistant and linebacker at Kentucky – enter this week’s game with a 2-2 record. They fell at Ole Miss 28-10 in the opener and on a game-ending Hail Mary at Appalachian State, and are coming off a 16-7 win over Marshall in which the only touchdown they scored came on a 23-yard scoop and score.
Troy’s 21 points allowed per game rank 49th nationally currently – for perspective, Kansas State’s 21 points allowed per game ranked 23rd nationally overall for the 2021 season.
“They’re a really solid team with a really solid interior,” said WKU receiver Malachi Corley, who had two touchdowns in last week’s win. “Their linebackers and D-linemen are really good – big, strong guys who are physical and they like to fly to the ball. They kind of replicate our defense. They’re a really solid team. It’s going to be a good matchup between us.”
Western Kentucky receiver Malachi Corley talks Tuesday at Houchens-Smith Stadium about the team's upcoming game against Troy.
Troy is allowing 354.8 yards per game – 209.5 passing and 145.3 rushing – and are tied for 19th nationally in sacks per game. The Trojans have averaged three sacks per game, and are coming off a game against Marshall in which they had seven – no one player had more than 1.5 in the game, either.
“Especially for this game, man, it’s going to take just about everything we’ve got,” WKU center Rusty Staats said. “They’re a really good team, they’re really good pass rushers, they’ve got really good schemes, so we’re just going to have to communicate and work hard this week during practice and try to put it all together and hopefully be ready for Saturday, that way we can keep (WKU starting quarterback Austin) Reed clean.”
The Hilltoppers have allowed just three sacks in their four games this season – tied for the 14th-best mark nationally – while the offense has averaged 47.5 points and over 500 yards, including 340 yards passing per game.
Western Kentucky center Rusty Staats talks Tuesday at Houchens-Smith Stadium about the team's upcoming game against Troy.
“I talk about the two matchups there, that’ll be an interesting matchup – how do we match up with their pass rush and athletes they have and how do they match up with what we do offensively?" Helton said. "That’ll be a great matchup in the trenches for sure. They’ve had a lot of success getting to the quarterback, and if you want to be good defensively, that’s what you’ve got to do.”
The Trojans’ defense is led by senior linebacker Carlton Martial, who has 33 tackles on the season. His 18 against Marshall gave him the record for most in a career in Sun Belt Conference history, and his 475 are 71 shy of the all-time FBS mark.
“Everything I said before, he’s the ringleader of it all, getting where you’re supposed to be and getting there fast,” Arbuckle said. “He’s, I think, done that throughout his career – he’s definitely done it this season. You don’t miss him on film. He’s where he needs to be and he’s making plays a lot of the time."
In addition to allowing only one touchdown against a Marshall team that recently knocked off a ranked Notre Dame team in South Bend, Ind., Troy gave up just 174 yards in the win, including 96 rushing to a team that entered the game sixth in the country in the category.
“I thought our defense did some really good things. I don’t think we’re a finished product there either, though,” Sumrall told reporters Monday. “I think we’ve got to still leverage the ball better at times, we’ve got to play much better technique, there are some areas where I thought our opponent could’ve capitalized on some things I think we did not do well in coverage and we got away with some things we’ve got to clean up really quickly or it’s going to get exposed.
"But I thought we did a good job of swarming to the ball and we tackled the ball carrier much better than we did the previous week and didn’t allow leaky yardage or the ball carrier to fall forward as much as we did in the previous game.”
Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton talks about the Hilltoppers upcoming game against Troy.
WKU – which has scored at least 30 points in 18 straight games – is coming off a performance against FIU in which it had 688 yards, including over 200 rushing for the second straight game. Of its 478 yards passing, 338 came after the catch – highlighted by Corley’s opening touchdown where he high-stepped past the dive of one defender, shook another off and split two more on the way to the 76-yard score.
Helton’s main knock against his offense so far its inability to start fast – the Hilltoppers have punted or turned it over on downs on their first possession in two games and first two possessions in two games.
A quick start could be key against a Troy team that limits opponents possessions and points.
“If we’re hitting on all cylinders offensively, then I’m really confident,” Helton said. “ … We’ve averaged at least over 30 points per game, so if we can keep those numbers up and make it so where you have to match us touchdown for touchdown, then it’s in our favor. But when you play a really good opponent in Troy and there’s a lot of back and forth, back and forth and we can’t get going offensively, then that plays into their favor. It’s really an emphasis on our offense this week – just like we did last week against FIU, let’s apply pressure early to try to get them off their game and what they want to do.”
