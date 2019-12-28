DALLAS – The turnaround story that has been Western Kentucky football is one game away from completion.
The Hilltoppers have waited a month to cap off a run of three wins that closed the regular season and put the finishing touches on the season many believed would be a process for first-year head coach Tyson Helton to pull off.
But WKU is just days away from yet another bowl that will be the only game in its time slot nationally televised.
That was once the norm for the Hilltoppers not too long ago. The opportunity awaits Monday for Helton to cap his first season with momentum by tripling the team’s win total from a year ago.
“Always want to end anything on a good note in football and in life,” WKU defensive end Juwuan Jones said. “It’s good to get that ninth win and solidify your season and your legacy.”
The Hilltoppers (8-4) have that opportunity against Western Michigan (7-5) Monday for an 11:30 a.m. kickoff at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on the campus of Southern Methodist University on ESPN.
WKU’s season of ups and downs is peaking at the time Helton and a group of 13 seniors hope will benefit the program as it goes for its fourth bowl victory since 2014. The Hilltoppers missed out on the postseason a year ago with a 3-9 record and fired coach Mike Sanford after a 9-16 record over two seasons.
WKU hired Helton, previously the offensive coordinator in the team’s days of high-flying offenses under former coach Jeff Brohm, to take the program back to heights it once experienced.
The season started rocky with a loss to FCS Central Arkansas, but the Hilltoppers bounced back with a Conference USA road win at FIU. A loss to Louisville was followed with starting quarterback Steven Duncan going down with a season-ending foot injury.
That opened the door for Ty Storey to come in and take over as the team’s undisputed leader. The quarterback went 7-2 as the starter, but those two losses were back-to-back defeats against Marshall and eventual league champion Florida Atlantic, knocking WKU out of contention for the conference title game and needing to close the year with its best resume for a bowl bid.
That included a program-defining road win at Arkansas, a dominant victory at Southern Mississippi and a comeback win at home against Middle Tennessee.
In one season, the Coach of the Year in C-USA has the team one win away from reaching that goal of a postseason win and optimism in the program going into the offseason.
“To win this game for our program and win it and have nine wins and end the year on a right note, the guys would be excited about it going into next season,” Helton said after the team’s practice at SMU on Saturday. “That’s what bowl wins do for you. It puts you on a launching pad for next season. The guys really want this win and I’m sure Western Michigan will be the same way. I think we’re an evenly matched team.”
Western Michigan didn’t have quite the same fortune to close its season. Although the Broncos are bowl eligible for a sixth-straight season, a loss to Eastern Michigan helped sink the team’s hopes of a Mid-American Conference championship. Western Michigan won the next three games before ending the year with a 17-14 loss to Northern Illinois on Nov. 26.
The Broncos are 1-6 away from Kalamazoo, Mich., this season and are 1-8 all time in bowl games. The First Responder Bowl marks the first trip to Dallas for the Broncos since they won the MAC and were undefeated in 2016, taking the Group of Five bid in the New Year's Six bowl in a close loss to Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl.
Current Minnesota coach PJ Fleck led that Broncos squad and Tim Lester has been the coach ever since.
LeVante Bellamy offers the most explosive rushing attack WKU has faced all year. The MAC Offensive Player of the Year leads the nation with 23 rushing touchdowns and is 10th nationally with 1,412 rushing yards. That challenge lines up well against a WKU defense that ranks 33rd nationally allowing 3.73 yards per carry.
“Excellent speed and if he breaks out, not too many are catching him,” Jones said. “We’ve played a lot of great backs this season and that’s going to prepare us for him. We have to do our job every time and be in the right gap and shut him down.”
Senior quarterback John Wassink has 2,904 passing yards with 19 touchdowns while leading the Broncos’ offense to 34.2 points and 457 yards per game.
“I know those guys and they’re coached very well, they understand how to win,” said WKU defensive coordinator Clayton White, who spent one season at WMU in 2006. “The challenge is going to be the running back and then their experience on their team. They’re not going to fold or panic and they’re going to play good football.”
WKU’s offense likes its own balance and efficiency going into the bowl game. Storey’s 70.1 completion percentage leads all Group of Five quarterbacks and the Hilltoppers have committed just one turnover in each of their three wins to close the season. Running back Gaej Walker has also led a powerful running effort between he and Storey leading the team with at least 134 yards on the ground in the last three games.
Storey said the Broncos will present a base defense that doesn’t move out of place much. That unit is led by MAC Defensive Player of the Year Treshaun Hayward, who ranks fifth in the nation with 132 tackles.
“It’s hard to go against that when they’re not messing up and you just have to beat them,” Storey said. “They do a lot of different stunts and pressures that I know our O-line will be ready for, but going in and performing will be the key.
“Priority No. 1, to come out and win and knowing this is the last ride with these guys, we want to make sure we’ve done it the right way.”
NOTES
WKU and WMU haven't met since 1947, but the Broncos lead the all-time series 11-3-1. ... WKU is 3-2 all time in bowl games. WMU is 1-8. ... Former WKU coach Jack Harbaugh coached the Hilltoppers from 1989-2002. His only other head coaching job was at Western Michigan from 1982-86 where he went 25-27-3 in five seasons. ... WKU wide receivers coach Chris Chestnut played two seasons at WMU in 2002 and 2003 and was a team captain as a senior. ... The 2018 First Responder Bowl between Boston College and Boise State was canceled midgame due to weather.
POSITION-by-POSITION:
Quarterback: Both teams feature experienced senior QBs between WKU’s Ty Storey and WMU’s Jon Wassink. Storey has led WKU efficiently through the run and pass and Wassink has proven to be versatile in the same way. The only edge is completion rate. Storey completes passes at 70 percent, Wassink is at 59 percent. ADVANTAGE: WKU
Running back: LeVante Bellamy is the best running back WKU has faced all year. His 117 yards per game ranks eighth nationally and he leads the country with 23 touchdowns. Gaej Walker has been more than reliable at this spot for WKU, but the Broncos have the clear edge here. ADVANTAGE: WMU
Offensive line: Two really experienced offensive line units will control things up front. WKU has been healthy all year with a unit that’s played together for two years, plus has options with depth. WMU has four juniors anchored around a senior at center. The only change has been a shuffling on the right side in the last two games for WMU. ADVANTAGE: Push
Wide Receivers: Lucky Jackson and Jahcour Pearson are the reliable targets for Storey, and Jackson's last game could see him move into second on WKU's all-time receptions list. WMU is very young at this position with its best receiver being tight end Giovonni Ricci and freshman Skyy Moore. ADVANTAGE: WKU
Defensive line: DeAngelo Malone is the C-USA Defensive Player of the Year with a WKU FBS record 21 tackles for loss. He and Juwuan Jones on the other side at defensive end have led the best part of WKU’s defense that allows 128.9 rushing yards per game. The Broncos haven’t established much at the line, allowing 212.7 rushing yards per game. ADVANTAGE: WKU
Linebackers: WMU features the MAC Defensive Player of the Year in linebacker Treshaun Hayward with 132 tackles, which ranks fifth nationally. Kyle Bailey has been the only consistent player at that position for WKU, although Clay Davis has come along well in the other linebacker spot the last few games. ADVANTAGE: WMU
Defensive backs: Neither team has allowed much in the passing game with WKU allowing 200 yards and WMU permitting 228 yards through the air. The Broncos have held three of their last four opponents to 150 passing yards or fewer. The Tops have allowed 591 passing yards the last two games. ADVANTAGE: WMU
ELLIOTT’S PREDICTION
It took a long time for me to truly buy into the Hilltoppers being a good football team. Although it’s been a month since their last game, I believe momentum is real and this team is playing its best football.
Western Michigan is a good matchup, but the Broncos are inconsistent and have trouble winning away from home. That’s enough for me.
WKU 28, WMU 17
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.