Western Kentucky will get a rare opportunity Saturday night – to play a Power Five program on its home field.
The Hilltoppers know the matchup will be challenging, but are embracing an opportunity to welcome Indiana to Houchens-Smith Stadium for a 7 p.m. game.
“Really big game this week. Really excited to have the opportunity to play a really good Indiana team,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “Should be a great atmosphere. I know the crowd will be there. I know everybody will be excited. Our players will be excited. Just a big week overall.
“Indiana’s a really good football team, really good football team. You look at them across the board, all three phases, they’ve got players everywhere. Coach (Tom) Allen does a fantastic job. They play hard. It’s going to take everything we’ve got to try to go win this game, but really excited for that opportunity to play in front of our home crowd and a great atmosphere against a really, really good football team.”
The matchup marks just the third time a Power Five opponent has played at Houchens-Smith Stadium, and the most recent since WKU lost in overtime to Vanderbilt in 2016. The other game also came against Indiana in 2010. The Hilltoppers are 0-3 all-time against the Hoosiers and 0-8 against teams currently in the Big Ten.
WKU (1-1) is hoping an extra week of preparation will help it to bounce back from a loss at Army, where it nearly completed a comeback after getting down 35-14 in the fourth quarter.
Indiana (1-2) comes to Bowling Green with a losing record after entering the season ranked 17th in the country. The Hoosiers’ two losses have come against some of the best teams in the country, however. Indiana opened the season with a 34-6 loss at now-No. 5 Iowa and last week lost 38-24 against No. 8 Cincinnati.
“If I’m Indiana right now, I’m a mad football team because – I’ll be honest with you and I don’t mind saying it – they should’ve beat Cincinnati, and they know that, too,” Helton said. “You get down in the red zone several times, the ball turns over, they’ve got a fourth-and-1 stop down there. Unfortunately the quarterback did throw some interceptions. If they clean those things up, I don’t even think it’s a football game. I think they have a (sound) defeat there, and Cincinnati is a heck of a football team – the eighth-best team in the country.”
Through three games, the Hoosiers have scored and given up an average of 28.7 points per game. Indiana is averaging 179.7 yards passing and 136 yards rushing per game.
Michael Penix Jr. was one of 17 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award award last season after starting the team’s first six games at quarterback before suffering a season-ending ACL injury, helping Indiana to a 6-2 record and a No. 12 ranking in the final AP poll. Allen was named the American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year. In addition to a healthy Penix, Indiana returned 83% of its production from 2020.
Against a tough schedule, however, Penix has thrown for 448 yards and four touchdowns on 42-of-87 passing, and he’s thrown six interceptions. Ty Fryfogle and D.J. Matthews Jr. have been the top two targets this fall with 11 receptions each. Matthews has 150 yards receiving and Fryfogle – last year’s Big Ten Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year – has 126 yards and a touchdown. USC transfer Stephen Carr has 227 yards and a score on 62 carries.
“I do like our matchup against them. It’s going to be interesting to see how we match up against those guys,” Helton said. “Indiana is an extremely talented football team. If you look across the board – I don’t mind saying this – they’re a lot more talented than we are, but that doesn’t mean you win the football game. If we play good, disciplined football, make our plays when we’re supposed to make it, don’t turn the ball over, create turnovers, we’ll have a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter, and that’s how football should be.”
WKU’s defense has given up 29.5 points per game in its two games, and struggled to stop Army’s run-heavy offense its last time out. The Hilltoppers gave up 339 yards rushing to the Black Knights, after surrendering 201 to UT Martin.
“They’re a Big Ten football team, and that’s part of the Big Ten DNA – coming off the football, they’re big up front, they’re strong and you can tell the offensive linemen, they live for it when they call those running plays,” WKU defensive coordinator Maurice Crum said. “ ... I think they’re a talented group up front. I know the passing is sexy, but they do a good job in the run game.”
The Hilltoppers have shined offensively so far this season and hope to continue that Saturday, but with an improved ground attack. WKU ranks first nationally in passing offense with 456.5 yards per game, but 126th of 130 FBS teams in rushing offense.
Quarterback Bailey Zappe has already thrown for 859 yards and 10 touchdowns on 56 of 75 passing, but threw interceptions in both games’ opening drives to start the season and will try to get going faster Saturday in his first-ever home game against an FBS opponent. WKU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley said those two things have been a focus for his team through the bye week and entering Saturday, and that he’s been impressed with what he’s seen from Indiana’s defense.
“I love how they play the game. They play hard and they play fast. They do a tremendous job,” Kittley said. “Their two linebackers are two of the best I’ve ever seen on tape. Love how they play – they fly around, they knock heads. Really, really talented defense. ... They’re a tremendous football team and we’re just excited to have them here in The Houch at 7 p.m. Saturday night.”{&end}