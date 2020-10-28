BYU has risen through the polls during its 6-0 start to the 2020 season and now sits at No. 11 in the latest Associated Press poll and No. 10 in the coaches' poll. It's the highest the Cougars have been ranked since the 2009 season, when they made it to No. 7 in the AP poll and finished No. 12.
It's not just the team rising up the lists, either.
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson has emerged on Heisman Trophy watch lists, and Western Kentucky knows it will have its hands full when the two meet Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.
"I think in the college game, there's a lot of good quarterbacks. Most of them, they're talented and they just go out there and play. They're well-coached during the week and those kind of things, but this particular guy, you can tell he's a big student of the game and he goes above and beyond to master his craft and to be the best he can be," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "When you face guys like that, it's kind of a chess match, to be honest with you, and he's pretty good at what he does."
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound junior has 1,928 yards and 16 touchdowns on 126-of-161 passing with one interception. Wilson also has 115 yards and six touchdowns on 36 rushing attempts.
His 78.3% completion percentage ranks fifth in the nation, and only Alabama's Mac Jones (78.8%) has a higher completion percentage of players who have played more than one game. His passing efficiency (210.40) is fourth nationally and only behind Jones among players with multiple games under their belt. Wilson's 16 passing touchdowns is fifth nationally, and his total passing yards is second. His 11.98 yards per pass attempt is third behind Ohio State's Justin Fields and Jones.
Wilson is responsible for 134 points – the second-most behind Texas' Sam Ehlinger's 146 – for the Cougars, who have the sixth-best scoring offense in the nation at 45 points a game. And he hasn't even played the full game each time out, because BYU is beating teams by an average of 31 points. For example, in last week's 52-14 win over Texas State, backup Baylor Romney came in with 6:01 to play in the third quarter.
"The main thing that stands out, it starts with their trigger man, the quarterback Zach Wilson," WKU defensive coordinator Clayton White said. "He's a pretty good player – he's actually a really good player. He does a really good job of running the offense and he's the main guy, the main focal point of the offense."
BYU has 15 players who have caught at least one pass this season, led by Dax Milne (37 receptions, 639 yards, 5 TD) and Gunner Romney (21, 456, 2). The Cougars have eight players with at least one touchdown reception and had 14 players catch a pass Saturday against Texas State.
"He looks all over the field, he doesn't miss an open receiver, he's a complete quarterback," WKU senior safety Antwon Kincade said. "You play some quarterbacks that have just one key, one read that they look at. He's a guy that pre-snap looks at his receivers all over the field. The open receiver, he finds him, so we have to key in, read our keys on the receivers and play them tight and hopefully we can get a hand on the ball."
Wilson is now No. 4 on ESPN's weekly Heisman Watch and in the USA TODAY Network weekly Heisman survey.
"He's really a complete player," Helton said. "I think you can tell obviously his talent is just clear, but really, he's a student of the game. He's a guy that has a coach mindset, he really studies a lot of film, he knows you backwards and forwards when you get out there, he knows your weaknesses, he has a great feel for what you're going to do, and that's what really, really good quarterbacks do."
WKU is coming off its best defensive performance of the season. The Hilltoppers allowed 10 points in a three-point victory over Chattanooga, and the Mocs had just 225 yards, with 75 of those coming in a scoring drive on their first possession. In the last four games, WKU is allowing 311.5 yards per game, which would rank 20th nationally for the entire season.
The Hilltoppers allowed just 90 yards passing and has allowed just one pass play of 20-plus yards in the past two games. WKU is 20th in passing yards allowed at 181 per game and is 29th of the 101 FBS teams that have played in passing efficiency defense.
"We've all got to just work well together as a unit," White said. "I think all those stats, when you see those things, sometimes you'll think the DBs are balling, but it's really up front. Guys are helping, disguises, it all comes together."
Saturday's kickoff is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN.
