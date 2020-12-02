Tops facing 'wild west' of college basketball scheduling

Rick Stansbury sat in his office Nov. 20 with Zach Greenwell’s laptop open in front of him.
The fifth-year Western Kentucky head coach was fielding questions from reporters via Zoom on his team and the start of the 2020-21 college basketball season, closing the session with questions on Nevada and LSU, the first two opponents the Hilltoppers were scheduled to play in just five days at Nebraska’s Golden Window Classic.
Greenwell, WKU’s associate athletic director for communications and men’s basketball, stood to the side, listening to Stansbury and scrolling through Twitter on his phone. That’s when he saw a tweet from the Saint Louis men’s basketball account, breaking the news that the Billikens – who were also slated to play in Nebraska – were going to host SIUE and LSU at Chaifetz Arena the following week to open the season, putting the Nebraska multi-team event in serious doubt.
He froze, then texted WKU director of basketball operations Talvis Franklin and associate director of basketball operations Martin Cross.
“I really didn’t know what to do, to be honest with you,” Greenwell said Friday over the phone from his hotel room in South Dakota, where WKU ended up opening the season. “I thought the best thing to do was just let him finish it out.
“ ... He got off the Zoom and I said, ‘I’ve got some bad news for you.’ He thought it was COVID related. He thought I was going to tell him – we had tested that day, if I remember correctly, that morning – and he thought I was going to tell him that we had somebody test positive. I told him what had happened and he didn’t believe me until we got the Nebraska organizers on the phone. That started just an all-day process of figuring out what we were going to do.”
Welcome to the wild west of college basketball scheduling in 2020.
OPENING PANDORA’S BOX
The 2019-20 college basketball season was cut short by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. For WKU, it meant arriving in Frisco, Texas, for the Conference USA Tournament, only to have the event canceled the day the Hilltoppers were scheduled to begin play. Other conferences also canceled, and the NCAA Tournament was eventually called off as well.
Professional sports began to return throughout the summer, and some college conferences began playing football in the fall. Most of those events were either outdoors or in a bubble, like the NBA or NHL.
With college basketball roughly two months away, the NCAA elected in September to delay the start of the season two weeks to Nov. 25, changing whatever plans teams previously had in place.
“It basically just made all these contracts null and void. It just became the wild west,” Greenwell said. “It gave everybody the freedom to do whatever they wanted, and that was the tough part there.”
From that point, it’s “just been kind of rolling with the punches,” Greenwell said. He said his first priority was to find an MTE, because the NCAA had cut the maximum number of games to 27, but required an MTE to play that many. If not, there was a 25-game maximum.
WKU wanted to find multiple high-level opponents, but had trouble finding a bubble with enough in one place at first. The Hilltoppers were originally scheduled to play in the Cayman Islands Classic, a tournament that featured several Power Five teams, but the event was canceled.
Louisville’s bubble came open early on, but the idea to play in multiple events to face more high-quality opponents came up. WKU looked at options, but quickly locked in on Nebraska and were in discussions with LSU from the start. The two agreed to play, and more was built off of that. WKU got three games in Louisville on the schedule – Louisville, Prairie View A&M and Little Rock – and eventually the Hilltoppers got Nevada as their opener in Nebraska.
The rest of the nonconference schedule changed dramatically from what it was supposed to be during that time as well.
The Hilltoppers were supposed to open at Louisville, and Tuesday’s loss counted in the contracted series between the two. The Cardinals are scheduled to come to E.A. Diddle Arena next season.
WKU still had two games contracted with Wright State – a home and away – which got pushed back. The Hilltoppers will now resume that series with a game at Diddle Arena in 2022.
WKU was supposed to play North Carolina A&T as part of the Cayman Islands deal, and were supposed to travel to Austin Peay. The series with the Governors got postponed, so now the Hilltoppers will go to Clarksville, Tenn., to finish a four-year series next year. The two also extended that series two years beyond that.
The Hilltoppers were scheduled to play a buy game at Wichita State, but will now lose out on a $90,000 pay day from the cancellation of that game. Greenwell said there have been talks about the two potentially playing next season, but there has been no agreement.
Belmont told WKU the OVC wanted the original date for their meeting held for a conference game, so Belmont will now be coming to Diddle next year, along with Louisville and Eastern Kentucky.
So the Hilltoppers’ nonconference home slate then featured Campbellsville, Rhode Island, Tennessee Tech and Mississippi Valley State, of which Rhode Island and Mississippi Valley State were originally scheduled to come to Diddle. The Campbellsville game has since been canceled.
The game against Tennessee Tech was scheduled to be a road game, but the Golden Eagles were in the market for a buy game, so WKU essentially bought them out of a game in Tennessee for $47,000, “which is extremely low by buy-game standards,” Greenwell said. He said WKU is usually in the $70,000-$80,000 range for those types of games. The Mississippi Valley State game was reduced from a $70,000 game to a $50,000 game, Greenwell said.
The Louisville bubble involved just $17,500 paid to Louisville, plus travel, food and hotel, but the Hilltoppers will not have to pay the $17,500 because of two canceled games. In comparison, the Cayman Islands Classic had a $65,000 fee.
C-USA also announced a new 18-game format in 2020-21 where schools will play two games per visit at four select C-USA campuses, and will host four teams for a two-game series. Teams will also have a home-and-home opportunity with a designated rival opponent. Games will be played back-to-back days on Friday and Saturday, with the exception of WKU’s rivalry games with Marshall, which will take place Jan. 14 and 17. Greenwell said the change creates significant savings.
“All in all, I think we’re going to come out in better financial shape than before the scheduling changes started,” Greenwell said. “The goal was always not to spend more money, so to come out on the other end of that given all the hurdles was a big goal for me and something that I’m glad we met at this point.”
ROLLING WITH THE PUNCHES
The schedule was completely announced Nov. 17 with the finalization of Golden Window Classic opponents, but those plans didn’t last long. Three days later, as Stansbury was previewing the game, Saint Louis posted the release.
“I never really experienced anything like that media availability where we’re talking about it, and LSU and Saint Louis really told nobody that they were going to do their own event. Everybody found out from the release, including us and Nebraska. The Nebraska organizers weren’t told,” Greenwell said. “That was a punch in the face.”
WKU spent most of the day talking with Nebraska about the viability of continuing to play there, but felt unease, and spoke with Lea Miller-Tooley, who runs the Crossover Classic, which had been created from the Battle 4 Atlantis – an event WKU played in during the 2017 season. Stansbury was also on staff at Texas A&M in 2015 when they played in the tournament.
“The more we talked about it and we found out about this event and the infrastructure and the stability of it – even though the teams were changing, we felt really good about the infrastructure of it,” Greenwell said.
“The realization was coming down to a lot of people the last few days that we just need to make sure we get nonconference games in. There’s just so much uncertainty, and everybody spent a lot of time jockeying for the best schedule, that at the end of the day you’ve just got to try to get the best opportunity. Now in hindsight, it couldn’t have been a better opportunity for us.”
Stansbury told Rick Bozich of WDRB that Miller-Tooley had already extended an offer to Minnesota, but she felt like they didn’t want to play Northern Iowa.
“So I go to practice on Friday and I don’t know what I’m doing, where I’m going or who we’re playing,” Stansbury told Bozich. “It wasn’t probably five minutes into practice that Lea calls Zach back and says, ‘Hey, you’re in.’ “
The only cost was travel, and WKU signed on just days after the Nebraska event fell through to play at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Hilltoppers chartered a flight for safety reasons, and played three games on ESPN’s family of networks.
“The South Dakota event, in hindsight, has been an incredible event for us in terms of financial responsibility, the types of teams we were able to play and national exposure,” Greenwell said. “All of that together turned a bad day when that happened into a really good week.”
WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart credits Greenwell, Franklin and Cross for being the “boots on the ground” to get the schedule in place and the season started, while continuing to execute WKU’s strategy of winning games and scheduling – and being competitive with – good nonconference teams.
The Hilltoppers played three games in South Dakota, beating Northern Iowa and Memphis, before falling to No. 15 West Virginia.
“He’s always looking for challenging games and that was just a really good example of turning the negative of all of a sudden learning on social media we weren’t playing LSU, to all of a sudden being in a tournament where we ended up playing Northern Iowa, Memphis and West Virginia – all of whom were either picked to win their league or picked to be at the top of their league,” Stewart said.
The changes haven’t stopped, either.
WKU played Louisville on Tuesday as planned, but the Hilltoppers’ game against Prairie View A&M was canceled earlier that day due to COVID-19 issues in the Panthers’ program. After the loss to the Cardinals, Stansbury said Friday’s game against Little Rock would be moved to Diddle Arena, but shortly after that the game was canceled.
WKU said in a release it is looking to fill those vacancies.
“It feels like you’re trying to put a bed sheet on your bed that’s too small, and you go and you tuck in one corner, you get it all the way around and you have one corner left and you’re like ‘Oh, I’m done,’ and you go to put that corner on, and one of the other corners pops off,” Greenwell said. “You go around to that side and you tuck into that, and somewhere else pops off.
“That’s what it’s felt like for two months. You think you’ve got this all figured out, and you go to the last thing and something else pops up.”
CONTINUED CONVERSATIONS
Even after the schedule was set, WKU kept up discussions with other programs to keep relationships, try to have backup plans and possibly put the program in a better situation.
Greenwell says since he started working more with scheduling last year, between him and Franklin, WKU has reached out to 80 to 100 schools for a buy game, and two were willing to buy the Hilltoppers – one of which was Wichita State. WKU had eight wins over Power Five programs in the last three years entering this season.
“I take a lot of shots at getting people to play and the worst thing they can tell me is no. I get a lot of no’s, and Talvis gets a lot of no’s, and coach Stansbury gets a lot of no’s,” Greenwell said. “That’s a sign of respect for our program, but it just makes it very difficult to put together the kind of schedule you want. Weeks like this don’t help that. Having the showing we had this week makes it difficult to go out there and get games.”
Several of those potential opponents are close by, including one – Memphis – WKU beat in South Dakota. Stewart tweeted following the win that the Hilltoppers tried to get the Tigers on the schedule for years. Other close programs he’s mentioned trying to schedule include Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Indiana and Cincinnati. Greenwell said WKU will offer to go to Rupp Arena and play a game against Kentucky every year.
Notre Dame coach Mike Brey tweeted Nov. 27 that Notre Dame was looking for an opponent, and on Nov. 30 Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel tweeted that Tennessee was trying to add a game. Stewart responded to both that WKU had already reached out with interest.
“I think sometimes certain programs will make it look like they’re looking a lot harder for games than they really are, and they’ll put some things out there and I think it’s important for our fans to know where we’re coming from and what we’re doing, and when these things don’t work out, it’s not because we said no,” Stewart said. “It’s because somebody else said no.”
WKU’s next game is currently scheduled to be Dec. 13 against Rhode Island, but like with almost everything else with scheduling this season, things could change.
“We’re going to have to be flexible the whole time. We may not be done changing the schedule. I would urge our fans to be flexible with us because some things we just can’t control,” Greenwell said. “ ... We’re just going to have to take them one by one and try to stay nimble.”{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.