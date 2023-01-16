Western Kentucky had a real opportunity Monday night.
Facing the first top-25 team to visit E.A. Diddle Arena in more than four years, the Tops brought some momentum in the matchup with No. 24 Florida Atlantic.
Big crowd, big moment – but WKU couldn't come up with a big finish in a 76-62 loss to the Owls.
"They came into a hostile environment and played really well," said WKU interim head coach Phil Cunningham, who continues to fill in for ailing head coach Rick Stansbury. "They're an experienced team, tough and physical and they made shots they needed to make them So all the credit goes to them."
WKU (11-7 overall, 3-4 Conference USA) trailed by just one at halftime, but the Owls heated up from the field and crashed the boards with abandon to surge ahead starting at the 15:04 mark of the second half.
FAU (17-1, 7-0) put together a 15-4 run over the next 10 minutes, pushing its lead out to 69-55 on on Nick Boyd's layup with 6:11 to play. WKU never got closer than 12 the rest of the way in seeing its three-game winning streak snapped in front of a season-high 5,206 fans at Diddle.
The Owls, playing as an Associated Press top-25 ranked team for the first time in school history, extended their winning streak to 16 straight games – the second-best mark in the nation as of Monday night.
"They're legit. After playing them and studying them, they're legit top-25," Cunningham said of the Owls. "They play so well together and they're tough and physical, and they're confident right now. But with 15 minutes to go, we're tied and we had a bad 15 minutes.
"We told our guys that we're not going to let those 15 minutes define what's happened in the last month, almost a month now. Our guys have been terrific through this process, and let's be real we had a bad 15 minutes in the second half, particularly offensively, and the game got away from us."
After FAU opened the game on an 8-0 run, the Hilltoppers settled in started chipping away at the deficit. Luke Frampton's 3-pointer with 13:03 left in the first half gave WKU its first lead at 14-12, and the Tops lead by as many as eight after a Jordan Rawls jumper made it 26-18 with 5:28 left in the half.
With just three seconds left in the first half, FAU's Giancarlo Rosado sank a pair of free throws to put his team up 34-33 at the break.
Frampton had a big first half for the Tops, despite sitting out more than 11 minutes after drawing two early fouls and being slowed by injury. The sixth-year guard was 4-of-4 from the field and a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point ranges in the first half for 11 points, but didn't score in the second half.
"Second half we just kind of got dry, couldn't make shots," Frampton said.
The Owls took over the game by taking charge in the paint. After outrebounding WKU by just two in the first half, FAU dominated the glass in the second half to finish with a commanding 43-25 rebounding edge.
"We have to be physical with our block outs, and more importantly we need five guys really attacking the ball, using our speed and therefore we're able to get out in transition," FAU coach Dusty May said. "We're year-in, year-out one of the better rebounding teams in the league."
Those second-chance opportunities boosted the Owls to a 53.8% shooting effort in the second half. Boyd finished with a game-high 16 points, with Alijah Martin coming off the bench to add 15 and Johnell Davis chipping in with 14 for FAU's four-guard lineup.
The Owls also took care of business at the free-throw line, connecting on 19 of 26 free-throw attempts. The Tops were just 9 of 13 from the free-throw line.
"We just present a number of challenges to teams that also play bigger lineups than ours, just to cover a small lineup like ours," May said. "We try to use that to our advantage. It's how we're built."
Junior guard Dayvion McKnight had 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Rawls 13 points for the Hilltoppers. McKnight, who averaged 20.5 points, four rebounds and four assists in wins over UAB and FIU last week, was named Conference USA Player of the Week on Monday.
After hitting 5 of 10 shots from 3-point range in the first half, the Tops sank just 3 of 10 3s in the second. WKU played without starting guard Emmanuel Akot, the team's second-leading scorer who was held out for a second straight game after suffering a head injury in last week's road win at UAB.
WKU 7-foot-5 senior center Jamarion Sharp, the nation's leading shot blocker this season, finished with four and became the school's all-time leading shot-blocker with 225 blocks in less than two full seasons with the program.
The Tops were trying to win their first game against a top-25 opponent since beating No. 15 Wisconsin 83-75 on Dec. 29, 2018, at Diddle.
"We're right back in the middle of this thing," Cunningham said. "We've just got to let it hurt for awhile, and then it's like life – it doesn't stop. It's coming at you like a train coming at you, so you've got to get back off that mat and that's what we're going to do starting tomorrow."
Western Kentucky visits Louisiana Tech on Thursday night.