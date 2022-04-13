Western Kentucky's baseball team dropped a 7-4 decision to No. 11 Vanderbilt on Tuesday at Hawkins Field in Nashville.
After the Commodores jumped out to a 4-0 lead through two innings, the Hilltoppers battled back to bring the score within 6-4 in the top of the seventh but were unable to complete the comeback.
"We definitely did some positive things tonight," WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. "We were down 4-0 after two, and it's easy to see how that game might get out of hand really quick, but I thought that the three arms that we brought in – Lane Diuguid, Cole Heath and Aaron Shiflet – I thought those guys did a great job to keep the game in check."
Luke Stofel earned the starting nod on the mound for WKU, surrendering three hits and four runs in two innings. The Hilltoppers then utilized Diuguid, Heath and Shiflet in relief, with the trio combining to allow six hits and three runs while striking out five in six frames.
At the plate, WKU tallied eight hits and two walks. Justin Carlin led the way, going 2-for-4 with two runs, while Jackson Gray collected his fourth home run of the season in the contest.
The Hilltoppers (13-19) will head to Boca Raton, Fla., for a three-game series against Florida Atlantic beginning at 5:30 p.m. CT Thursday at the FAU Baseball Stadium.