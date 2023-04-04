Western Kentucky's baseball team fell to No. 4 Vanderbilt, 8-1, on Tuesday night at Hawkins Field in Nashville.

The loss dropped the Hilltoppers to 16-14, while the Commodores improved to 24-5.

“Eight hits, 10 walks and three errors that cost us five to six runs, at least,” WKU coach Marc Rardin said in a news release. “Going overboard there with three errors and then those 10 walks. Yeah, it was not pretty. It was not how you wanted to compete on a Tuesday.”

WKU right-hander Jack Bennett got the nod to make his collegiate starting debut on the mound in his 13th appearance of the season. The freshman totaled just one inning, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks with one strikeout.

Seven Hilltoppers saw action in relief of Bennett for the remainder of the game in Cal Higgins, Nic Schutte, Cam Tullar, Jake Gothrup, Beau Coffman, Dalton Mesaris and Mason Burns. Tullar, Gothrup, Coffman and Burns all escaped unscathed, with Gothrup making his collegiate debut in the fifth inning. Overall, the seven relievers notched three strikeouts in seven innings while surrendering six runs on six hits and eight walks.

On the offensive side, the Hilltoppers produced just three hits with their lone run coming off a sacrifice fly from Ty Batusich in the eighth inning. Batusich finished the day 1-for-2 with one RBI, a single and a walk.

The Commodores got on the board first with a two-RBI double in the bottom of the first to take a 2-0 lead.

Another RBI double in the bottom of the second extended the Vanderbilt lead to 3-0.

Two more Vanderbilt runs crossed the plate in the bottom of the third with an RBI single and an error from the Tops defense to go up 5-0.

An errant throw and a wild pitch from the Tops led to three more runs to cross for the Commodores in the bottom of the seventh to make the score 8-0.

Batusich put the Hilltoppers on the scoreboard in the top of the eighth with a sacrifice fly to cut the Vanderbilt lead to seven, but that was all WKU could do, making the final tally 8-1.

The Hilltoppers will host a rematch with Conference USA rival Middle Tennessee for a three-game series beginning Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. at Nick Denes Field.